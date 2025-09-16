There’s no doubt about it. The latest BMW 7 Series is a tour de force of technology on wheels. There’s a dizzying array of drive mode settings, navigation wizardry, customization, and, of course, driver assistance systems. But how does all that fare against one bad driver, a jet ski, and a boat launch? As one unfortunate 7er owner discovered: not well. A video that surfaced eight days ago shows what not to do when launching a jet ski from your $100,000 luxury sedan.

A BMW G70 7 Series Goes Swimming

Polish emergency services page for a local fire company (Włocławek112Info on Facebook) originally brought the story to light when the incident occurred in early September. A video published to YouTube shows the BMW 7 Series back down the boat ramp — a bit quicker than one might anticipate — and into the water. A jet ski is in tow on a trailer. The driver backs down way too far, immediately submerging the rear wheels and then continuing to reverse into the lake. Nary a tap from the brakes, too; the car rapidly finds itself in water far outstripping its wading capabilities. Ultimately, the car becomes unable to leave the water under its own power. The fire company showed up and pulled the car to safety.

The Polish fire company reported no injuries, thankfully. Aside from, we imagine, the 7 Series itself. While exterior damage seems minimal, there’s no doubt a substantial amount of damage to the car’s electronics and possibly engine. We also hazard a bet that there’s a very bruised ego for the hero that was behind the wheel of this 7er. Finally, the video shows an open window and door. That more or less ensures lasting interior damage in hard-to-reach places. We won’t speculate as to how or why the driver thought it would be okay to — as the kids say — “send it” down the boat ramp with such reckless abandon. Maybe we’ll see the car resurface as a project car for YouTubers engaged in that sort of thing.

You can watch the video below and see for yourself. The video shows original surveillance footage supplemented with photos taken at the scene. At around 0:58, you can see the car being pulled from the lake via heavy duty straps and cables. It also appears the car’s automatic windshield wipers were hard at work. Proof that no matter how smart your car is, there’s no accounting for the most important part — the human at the helm.