How big a deal is Neue Klasse, anyway? We’ve been discussing it at length, emphasizing how it marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history. It is, after all, the largest investment BMW has ever made, at over €10 billion. It represents an unprecedented sum already poured into safeguarding the company’s future in an increasingly challenging environment. China’s cheap EVs are breathing down the necks of legacy automakers. Additionally, the Trump administration’s tariffs aren’t making things any easier.

BMW’s effort stretches well beyond the iX3 and the new Debrecen factory, where the electric crossover will be built. Neue Klasse isn’t even confined to EVs; it spans the entire lineup. BMW plans to launch more than 40 new models by 2027, some as mid-cycle updates, others as true next-generation cars. Beyond the vehicles themselves, the initiative includes new batteries, electric motors, and the so-called “Heart of Joy,” with four “superbrains” acting as the brand’s digital nervous system. Add to that adapting combustion engines like the inline-six and V8 to meet Euro 7 regulations, along with the next-generation iDrive, and you begin to see the scale of the undertaking.

So, can Neue Klasse make or break the company? According to BMW, the answer isn’t even up for debate. Australian magazine Drive quotes board member Joachim Post as saying Neue Klasse “will not fail.” While BMW has faced rough patches, most notably before the Isetta rescued the brand after World War II, it has generally thrived. Over a century of experience gives Munich the confidence to believe Neue Klasse will be yet another feather in its cap.

“We [have been] building cars … [for] more than a hundred years, we are in this business, and we know how to make cars. We just believe in the strengths of our organisation, in the ideas and the power of our engineers … All these ideas, once you have driven the car and you see that sheer driving pleasure on a completely new level, that’s my belief.”

Post also stressed that BMW isn’t putting all of its eggs in the EV basket. By continuing to develop combustion engines, the company can appeal to buyers not yet ready to go electric. I’d argue that very real issues drive this hesitation, such as an underdeveloped charging infrastructure in regions where gas is still king.

The next-generation iX3 pioneers the new hardware, software, and design language. Neue Klasse is arguably the most important chapter in BMW’s history within our lifetimes, touching every corner of the business. No wonder Munich insists this is the beginning of a new era.

Source: Drive