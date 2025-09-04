It’s been over a year since BMW unveiled the fourth-generation X3. Since then, we’ve seen plenty of “G45” variants, ranging from the entry-level 20 and 20d to the plug-in hybrid 30e and the hot M50. What they all share is the xDrive badge on the back. However, the “sDrive” is making a surprising return in Mexico. The Munich-based automaker once claimed the rear-wheel-drive X3 had been discontinued for good after the “G01,” yet it’s now back.

For the 2026 model year, the X3 20 sDrive becomes the new base model in Mexico. It uses the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine, producing 190 hp and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque. The B48’s power is sent only to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 8.5 seconds. Flat out, it reaches 135 mph (218 km/h).

BMW hasn’t disclosed the curb weight, but it’s safe to assume it’s lighter than the xDrive version. For reference, the all-wheel-drive model sold globally weighs 1,855 kilograms (4,089 pounds) in European specification. In the United States, neither version is available, as the lineup starts with the more potent 30 xDrive.

Bringing back a rear-wheel-drive X3 makes perfect sense. Not everyone needs xDrive anyway, and customers can either enjoy the cost savings or allocate the difference to additional options. We’ll be watching to see whether this entry-level sDrive variant becomes available in other markets. Either way, it’s refreshing to see rear-wheel drive return, even in a crossover.

Technically, you could argue the rear-wheel-drive X3 never truly disappeared. The fully electric first-generation iX3 (“G08”) was sold exclusively with RWD. Its successor, debuting tomorrow, will initially launch with xDrive, but it seems likely BMW will expand the lineup later on with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version. BMW will likely sell a fully fledged M version of the iX3, but the combustion-engine X3 lineup will continue to be topped by the M Performance version.

Source: BMW Mexico