Whether it’s a mid-cycle facelift or a next-generation model, testing never really stops at BMW. A new spy video shot at the Nürburgring, the mecca of car testing for European automakers and beyond, proves just that. Countless prototypes, some wearing heavy camouflage and concealing the famous roundel, have been spotted accumulating miles at the Green Hell. The footage shows a mix of current and future models, along with a surprising comeback for a car that’s been absent since 2021.

Leading the BMW pack is a current-gen M2 fitted with the Track Package, visible from the 00:25 mark. This circuit-focused G87 has already been teased ahead of its release, scheduled for sometime next year. Its front canards and massive rear wing make it clear that M is serious about sharpening the M2’s claws for track-day enthusiasts. In the same fashion, the prototype reappears at 12:01, looking mighty quick as it attacks the Nürburgring’s challenging corners.

Speaking of M2s, a mysterious first-generation example was also caught dancing around the circuit. The F87, wearing Munich plates, can be spotted at the 11:34 mark. Whether it belongs to BMW or a supplier remains unclear, but it’s intriguing to see a first-gen M2 back in action.

Elsewhere, a fully electric i3 sedan was captured by the car paparazzi. The EV, codenamed “NA0,” shows up at 8:21 and again at 14:26. BMW plans to peel off the camouflage next year, with production scheduled in Munich from 2026. Essentially a sedan version of the iX3 debuting next week at the IAA Mobility Show, the i3 will echo the next-generation 3 Series Sedan (“G50”). The latter is expected to share much of its design inside and out with the EV. As BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk told us, combustion and electric models will broadly share styling cues.

The same approach will also apply to the next-generation X5, featured at 11:20 and 13:00 in the video. This “G65” prototype seen at the Nürburgring packs a combustion engine. However, the purely electric iX5 will adopt nearly identical styling influenced by the Neue Klasse design language. BMW’s hydrogen fuel cell production model, confirmed for 2028, is also likely to be based on the new X5. Rumors suggest the luxury SUV could even spawn a range-extending version. It would pair the electric drive with a small gas engine acting as a generator.

All told, this Nürburgring spy video is a solid reminder of just how much BMW has in the pipeline. We’re eager to see these models hit the road, but perhaps even more so the rumored “Rugged” project aimed squarely at off-road enthusiasts.

