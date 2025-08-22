When the Infiniti G35 came around in the early 2000s, it had the BMW 3 Series squarely in its sights. And, unlike many competitors, it actually did a pretty good impersonation. It ditched the front-wheel drive platform its predecessor was based on, instead sharing Nissan’s “front midship” architecture underpinning the contemporary Nissan 350Z. Rear-wheel drive, a powerful 3.5-liter V6, and a six-speed manual transmission made it an alluring alternative to BMW 3 Series.

Through the years, while power gains kept the car competitive with many of the Bavarian’s 3er, little else changed. A low-quality interior and lagging technology saw the otherwise decent car suffer in the marketplace. After Infiniti sold just 6,201 units in the US in 2023 and 5,428 in 2024, the car was discontinued with no gas-powered successor in sight. But recent reports from Automotive News indicate that might be about to change. The Infiniti Q50 is coming back, and a return to form may mean giving the 3 Series a real run for its money.

Details: Infiniti Q50 vs. BMW 3 Series

AN cites “people familiar with the matter,” who claim the Q50 will make a comeback with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Yes, you read that right: Infiniti’s only sport sedan will have an optional manual transmission. Infiniti is also allegedly planning a sportier Red Sport version. “It‘s an opportunity to connect back to the roots of the brand,” Infiniti Americas Vice President Tiago Castro told AN. As is tradition, the Q50 will be based on the current Nissan Z. That means a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 under the hood. NISMO performance models generate 420 horsepower, and AN’s sources indicate power for the Q50 could extend as high as 450 horsepower.

With 400 — or more — horsepower on tap, it’s clear the Q50 would most directly compete with the BMW M340i. It would even give the upcoming 2027 BMW M350 a solid run, since that car is estimated to make around 420 horsepower. The last Infiniti Q50 weighed around 115 pounds (52 kg) less than the M340i. It also commanded a lot less of your wallet. In 2024, the last year it was sold, MSRP was around $44,200. Back then, the M340i started at a comparatively quite high $58,595. Even despite its shortcomings, we can see where, today, there might be a bit of a value proposition there.

Can the Q50 Truly Compete?

Vinay Shahani, Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing and Sales seems to be acutely aware of what demographic Infiniti appeals to. He told AN that the car is “super important, especially for bringing younger buyers back into the brand.” Ultimately, I think he’s right. Nissan is in an awful place right now, and bringing in young buyers is better than bringing in no buyers. The car is scheduled to land in the second half of 2027.

One thing is for certain: Infiniti has a lot of work to do if they want to make the Q50 truly competitive. Re-releasing the same car with the same shortcomings — but with more power and a manual transmission — is not going to be enough to recapture a meaningful audience. Of course, for some buyers, the Q50 gets an easy win — it would be the only car in the segment to offer a manual transmission. And if I didn’t have the luxury of a two-car garage, that would probably be enough for me. The question is — how many in Infiniti’s demographic can say the same thing? The answer will very likely determine how Infiniti’s balance sheet looks in the coming few years.

Source: Automotive News