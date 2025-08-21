This story is all about things that aren’t secrets. For one, it’s no secret that we’re big fans of the BMW G87 M2. Despite some interesting design choices and perhaps less communicative steering than a perfect world would offer, it’s still an immensely capable car that does what BMWs have always done best: bridge the gap between track and street excellence. Today’s performance cars are more impressive than ever before; the M2 doesn’t skip a beat when pit head-to-head. But there’s one thing yet to come that will make the car an even more versatile performer. Another “secret,” perhaps also in name only. We can’t wait to drive the BMW M2 xDrive.

With confirmation from the brand that it’s testing all-wheel-drive M2 prototypes, it seems the groundwork is already laid. Last we heard, the xDrive model will get 475 horsepower to play with, which is either a conversion error or two horsepower more than the current RWD M2. Engine power was leaked by a generally reliable insider on Bimmerpost. Though we don’t have torque figures down, we’re willing to guess BMW won’t allow the M2 xDrive to make more than the M4 xDrive. So, let’s assume an absolute maximum of 479 pound-feet of torque (650 Nm).

M2 xDrive Will Be Way Faster

The M2 xDrive will almost certainly be offered exclusively with the familiar eight-speed automatic transmission. While that’s annoying, that will allow the M2 xDrive to rip some nasty launches. Although the weight difference might be minute between the M4 and M2, the latter is still lighter. For reference, the M4 Competition xDrive does the zero to 60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds; BMW says the current RWD M2 Coupe does it in 4.1 seconds. A four-inch shorter wheelbase and nearly 10 inches of overall length gone will make the M2 feel like a physics-defying rocket. xDrive will also pay dividends when the going gets twisty; the extra grip will likely allow for “full send” in almost every circumstances. Perhaps a better term would be idiot-proof.

In fact, the only downside of the xDrive-equipped M2 will be the added weight. But for once, we’ll go easy on BMW. The M2 is already a pretty heavy car; the extra weight (likely around 150 pounds) isn’t likely to change the car’s character very much. Unless a high-powered (and *ahem* manual transmission, pretty please?) M2 CSL finally breaks cover, the M2 xDrive might end up being the one to buy out of the lineup. Especially if BMW manages to work in some extra CS goodies.

Anyway, we can’t wait to get our hands on the M2 xDrive, whenever it shows up. Production should be starting sometime around August 2026, with communications starting well before then. G87 production overall won’t end until 2029, so we’ve got plenty of time to let ‘er rip. Just waiting on you, BMW.