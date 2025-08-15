The M4 CSL debuted in 2022 as the third-ever BMW to wear the vaunted “CSL” badge. Preceded by the E46 M3 CSL and legendary 3.0 CSL (“Batmobile”), it was designed to succeed in similar fashion: be the ultimate track-oriented tool for its generation. Years after our M4 CSL review and the car broke Nurburgring lap time records (not at the same time, mind you), YouTubers Savagegeese got their hands on one. Thanks to some thorough and instrumented testing, which includes time on their home racetrack, there are some interesting takeaways about how the car relates to the rest of the BMW lineup and the greater sports car segment at large.

M4 CSL vs. the Competition

The highlights of the video are the moments where the BMW M4 CSL is pitted most directly against its competition. The first revelation comes before the car even gets its tires warm. Weighing the M4 CSL reveals its curb weight to be 3635 pounds. In a vacuum, that’s not exceptionally light. Now, even though the CSL is quite a different beast than the regular M2, the weight difference might surprise you. Despite its smaller footprint, the last M2 they tested weighed in at 3807 pounds. The last M3 weighed even more, at 3928 pounds. Nearly a full 300 pounds separates the two! For clarity’s sake: we’re not roasting the M2 and M3 for being heavy comparatively. It illustrates just how much lighter the special CSL is compared to…well, every other G8X M Series car.

The next logical comparison for the car is lap times. The M4 CSL lapped Autobahn Country Club quicker than any other BMW featured on the channel, beating the 2025 M2 they tested by a full second. Other high-profile wins include beating out the C8 Corvette Z51, newest generation NSX, and 2025 Aston Martin Vantage. In fact, the M4 CSL just barely trailed the vaunted GT4 RS, posting a 1:31:69 compared to the Porsche’s 1:31:140. As a bit of a point of reference, the 11-turn track has its fair share of straightaways, with no passages we’d identify as truly “technical.” Generally, that means higher horsepower cars are given ample real estate to put down their power — making it perfect for an all-out car like the M4 CSL. The host mentions a top speed of 129.8 mph achieved in the back straight of the racetrack. As a reminder, the M4 CSL’s tuned S55 engine develops an incredible 550 horsepower.

Praise in Unexpected Places

As the video draws to a close, the M4 CSL receives possibly the most surprising praise it has ever garnered. The host claims to average 26 mpg while driving on the highway between 80 and 85 mph. Who knew the M4 CSL was also the ultimate efficiency machine? Also lauded: the car’s suspension and its performance on the street. This is especially interesting as many critics have vocalized a directly opposing opinion.

Ultimately, other than some notes about turn-in understeer — which may or may not have had a lot to do with an owner-modified suspension setup — there was really just the complaint of the M4 CSL’s steering feel not being as connected as they would’ve liked. Which, as many will echo, is more of a greater problem across all BMWs rather than the CSL specifically. We think the M4 CSL has held up great. You can watch the video and come to your own conclusions.