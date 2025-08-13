BMW’s road to owning Rolls-Royce began long before the first Phantom rolled out of Goodwood. In the early 1990s, the Munich automaker made an unsuccessful bid to buy stakes in both Rolls-Royce and Bentley. A decade later, they finally got their chance — but not without a complicated battle with Volkswagen. At first, VW ended up with the designs, the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, and the famous Pantheon grille, while BMW only secured the Rolls-Royce name and trademarks. For several months, it looked like VW might build Rolls-Royce cars using BMW’s engines under a licensing deal. Eventually, the two sides struck an agreement: starting in 2003, BMW would take full control of Rolls-Royce, while VW kept Bentley.

Kickstarting the Rolls-Royce Brand

FIRST ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM UNDER BMW OWNERSHIP 01

Once the agreement was in place, BMW faced an unusual challenge: launching a new Rolls-Royce without a single carryover design or blueprint from the outgoing Silver Seraph. The company had the name, the badge, and the brand’s heritage — but none of the physical elements that made a Rolls instantly recognizable. That meant starting with a blank sheet of paper, reimagining every line and detail from the ground up.

Designer Ian Cameron set to work adopting the Pantheon grille (which was, at first, off-limits as part of the brand’s intellectual property) and reimagining the Spirit of Ecstasy for BMW’s first Rolls-Royce, the seventh generation Rolls-Royce Phantom. It replaced the Silver Seraph as Rolls’s full-size luxury sedan, which meant it needed epic proportions that heralded just how much money you were sharing the road with. As such, the Phantom touted a long wheelbase and hood and high roof with tall wheels and tires. Under the hood, the larger-than-life aesthetic continued. BMW bored and stroked their existing V12, the N73, to 6.75 liters. The new mill offered 453 horsepower at 531 pound-feet of torque, with much of the torque available from just 1,000 rpm.

Building Intrigue

FIRST ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM UNDER BMW OWNERSHIP revealed in New York City

Similar to BMW’s marketing blitz on the US with the MINI brand, Rolls-Royce’s debut oozed style. The car debuted in just three cities — Culver City, California, Miami, and Lyndhurst, New Jersey — in nondescript industrial buildings. You could only be invited if a Rolls-Royce dealership vouched for you and accompanied you to the viewing. The cloak and dagger added to the allure, and it worked. “It had a truly James Bond-like quality, and people loved it,” recounts Robert Austin, Rolls-Royce’s North American Communications Director at the time.

The Phantom’s success was strong enough that BMW soon began work on a smaller “entry-level” Rolls-Royce, the Ghost. Though still priced around $280,000, it was marketed as the “everyday” Rolls. As designer Ian Cameron explained to The New York Times in 2004: “Our owners typically have a five- or six-car garage. The Phantom might be a tuxedo…[the Ghost], a business suit. The tailor cuts the cloth the same way, but the suit is different.” Today, Rolls-Royce sells more than ten times as many cars as it did in 2003 — a transformation that began with the Phantom and the extraordinary circumstances of BMW’s takeover. What started as a failed bid in the 1990s became one of BMW’s most strategic victories, forged in tense negotiations with Volkswagen and the decision to design a Rolls-Royce entirely from scratch.