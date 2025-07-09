The Rolls-Royce Spectre doesn’t have to worry about Bentley’s new EXP 15, as it’s not going into production. However, BMW’s ultra-luxury brand should still take notice of Crewe’s wild concept, since it previews a new design language. Additionally, the extravagant show car offers a glimpse into the brand’s first production electric vehicle. Due to be released next year, it will take the form of an SUV smaller than the Bentayga, yet this concept has an entirely different shape.

The EXP 15’s profile depicts a high-riding coupe akin to the Spectre, but Bentley refers to it as a sedan. It’s no ordinary saloon, featuring an asymmetrical design with three doors. A closer look reveals two doors on the passenger side, which is on the left since Bentley is a British automaker. There’s only one door on the driver’s side, as if the exterior wasn’t already bold enough.

Although the EXP 15 appears to look to the future, Bentley claims it draws inspiration from the distant past. The imposingly long hood and sleek silhouette are a nod to the 1930 Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman Coupe, aka “Blue Train.” We’d argue the concept car is just as daring as Jaguar’s Type 00 concept, both of which make the Spectre seem tame by comparison. Then again, Rolls-Royce’s inaugural EV is a production model you can buy, whereas the other two remain concepts.

Bentley says its striking concept is over five meters long (nearly 197 inches). For reference, the Spectre stretches to a whopping 5.4 meters (214.7 inches). It’s certainly a sight to behold, especially with the super-sized panel replacing the traditional front grille, flanked by vertical lights. Bulging haunches give the profile presence, while C-shaped taillights and a split roof spoiler lend the rear a spectacular look.

The interior is equally special, featuring only three seats despite the EXP 15’s large footprint. The front passenger seat swivels 45 degrees outward to facilitate easy access to the spacious cabin. While it has just three full-size seats, the cargo area can accommodate a pair of small seats once the tailgate is opened, similar to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s Viewing Suite.

It’ll be interesting to see how many of these eye-catching details carry over to production models. Bentley certainly seems eager to test the waters with provocative designs that won’t leave anyone indifferent.

Source: Bentley