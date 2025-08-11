“HypersonX” is the latest term added to BMW’s ever-growing marketing jargon. It refers to the sounds Neue Klasse models will produce to make up for the absence of a combustion engine. Future EVs won’t rely on Hans Zimmer’s expertise anymore to deliver an exciting soundtrack; instead, the dedicated BMW Sound Design Studio has created its own tunes. No fewer than 43 sound signals and special driving sounds for Personal and Sport modes have been developed.

Thanks to a new social media post, we’re now hearing some of the sounds available in Sport mode. As expected, BMW leans heavily into a sci-fi soundscape to make the next-generation iX3 seem as though it has traveled back from the future. The “NA5” kicks off the rebirth of the Neue Klasse, with several other electric vehicles to follow over the next few years.

BMW will pump the fake sound through the speakers while the vehicle accelerates. Much like today’s IconicSounds, we assume BMW drivers can turn off the artificial soundtrack. As before, the spaceship noise will divide opinions: some will like it, others won’t. As long as customers have the freedom to switch it on or off, we don’t see an issue.

Because BMW does a better job of describing the sound, here’s the official explanation: “The vehicle gives the impression of moving between different three-dimensional layers of sound, thus transporting the feeling of speed and BMW-typical driving dynamics authentically into the cabin.”

There are also plans for a more aggressive sound to mimic the noise of a combustion engine. When BMW teased the electric M3 a few months ago, we heard a prototype producing a synthesized inline-six note. We can deduce that full-fat M electric models will come with their own set of special noises to enhance the sense that you’re in a performance vehicle.

Of course, enthusiasts would rather have the real thing. Thankfully, an M3 (G84) is in the works with a six-cylinder engine. Additionally, M has pledged to keep the inline-six and V8 alive for years to come. Thankfully, the genuine ICE music isn’t going anywhere. If you’d rather go electric but still want a hint of combustion-engine character, HypersonX might do the trick.

At the end of the day, it’s a gimmick. However, BMW believes there’s room in the luxury segment for artificial engine sounds.