Front trunks typically spark debate. One side argues the space could be used for something else to free up room inside the cabin, while the other says it adds practicality by providing a place to store small items instead of putting them in the back. BMW hasn’t sold a car with a front trunk since the i3 hatchback was discontinued three years ago. Come September, the “frunk,” as the cool kids say, returns.

BMW had already confirmed the next-generation iX3 will feature an extra storage area, but one detail was still missing: volume. Forbes has learned from BMW that the electric SUV’s supplementary trunk will hold up to 58 liters, or two cubic feet. It’s not a class-leading figure, but still enough for your weekly groceries. That’s slightly more than a Kia EV6 but about half the size of the Tesla Model Y’s.

We’ll have to wait until September 5 for the official debut to find out the conventional trunk’s cargo capacity. For reference, the outgoing iX3 can store 510 liters (18 cubic feet) with the rear seats in place and 1,560 liters (55 cubic feet) with the bench folded. Its successor is expected to beat those numbers thanks to improved packaging made possible by the dedicated EV architecture.

Those willing to sacrifice some rear space for a sleeker profile should look forward to the iX4. While not officially confirmed, sources close to Munich tell us an electric crossover-coupe is coming later this decade. Buyers who need a roomier electric SUV with the roundel won’t be left out either, as iX5 and iX7 models are on the way. There might even be an iX6 because you can’t have too many crossovers in today’s SUV-obsessed market.

We’ve only mentioned SUVs so far, but Neue Klasse cars are also in the pipeline. Given SUVs’ taller front ends, we don’t expect the i3 sedan to match the iX3’s frunk capacity. We’ll find out its size in 2026 when the car is revealed. In the meantime, BMW is cleaning up the ocean by making the SUV’s front trunk and engine-compartment cover from materials containing 30% recycled fishing nets and ropes.

Source: Forbes