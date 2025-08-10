BMW’s position as the dominant force in Germany’s premium electric vehicle market grew even stronger in July 2025, according to the latest data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). With the Neue Klasse EV offensive set to begin in spring 2026, the Munich-based automaker is not just holding its ground—it’s widening the gap to key rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

July Sales Cement BMW’s Position

In July alone, BMW registered 5,454 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Germany. That’s a comfortable lead over Audi’s 3,093 units and Mercedes’ 2,997 units, the latter figure including several hundred electric Citan and Vito vans that sit outside the traditional premium segment. The results further strengthen BMW’s dominance in 2025’s year-to-date tally. In the first seven months of the year, BMW sold 28,037 BEVs in Germany—well ahead of Audi’s 22,725 units and Mercedes’ 17,435. Tesla, once a disruptive force in the market, trails far behind the German premium trio with just 10,000 registrations in the same period.

MINI Boosts BMW Group’s Overall Numbers

When factoring in small car brands, BMW’s advantage becomes even more pronounced. MINI’s 7,511 BEV registrations this year significantly add to the BMW Group total. In contrast, even with the inclusion of 2,362 Smart BEVs, Mercedes-Benz still lags behind Audi in the premium segment.

Closing in on Volkswagen

While Volkswagen remains the undisputed leader in Germany’s overall EV market, BMW is now solidly in second place—comfortably ahead of Skoda, which recorded 4,704 BEV registrations in July and 27,074 year-to-date. This means BMW’s premium-priced EV lineup is outselling the Czech brand’s more affordable offerings.

BMW iX1 Leads the Charge

BMW’s top performer in July was the iX1 compact electric SUV, with 2,477 new registrations—making it the most successful premium BEV of the month by a wide margin. The newly introduced iX2, which shares its platform with the iX1 but offers a sportier coupe-like design, added nearly 500 units to the total. The BMW i4 and i5 also played a key role in BMW’s success, each contributing around 1,000 registrations in July. [Source: KBA via BimmerToday]