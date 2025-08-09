In 1995, BMW quietly built the rarest E36 M3 ever — the Australian-spec M3-R — a road-legal racing special with just 15 units produced.” BMW made several different versions of the E36 M3 during its roughly seven years of production. The US market exclusively saw the M3 LTW, a pared-down and aero’ed-up version that still relied on the tamer US-spec S50 engine. Elsewhere, cool variants like the M3 Evolution got a new six-speed manual and bigger 3.2 liters of displacement — and, perhaps more remarkably, over 300 horsepower. A country that doesn’t spring to mind immediately when you hear “special E36 M3” is probably Australia. But in fact, it’s home to the rarest production E36 M3 ever.

Meet the BMW E36 M3-R

The BMW E36 M3-R was limited to just 15 units, all produced in 1995 as road-going models. Similar to the LTW that the US got, only Alpine White paint was available. Inside, all E36 M3-R models got Anthracite M cloth/Amaretta suede upholstery. BMW Australia ordered the cars, which were built in Germany as regular E36 M3s before being shipped to Frank Gardner’s race shop in Australia.

Appropriate, since these unique Aussie-spec E36 M3s were designed to be raced, specifically in the Australian Super Production racing series. Under the hood, the 3.0-liter S50 B30 made more horsepower here than in any other E36 application: 324 horsepower. New camshafts, intake and exhaust ports, and a dual-pickup oil sump were largely responsible for the horsepower bump.

A Race-Bred E36 with Serious Upgrades

There were plenty of other powertrain enhancements designed to make the cars competitive for racing, too. Brakes and a reinforced clutch from AP Racing were installed, along with a lightened flywheel and a driveshaft borrowed from the contemporary 8 Series. A shorter 3.23 gear ratio and removed top speed limiter ensured the car would get — and stay — ahead of the pack. Other changes included front and rear spoilers, both of which could be extended for additional downforce as needed. Unique multi-spoke wheels were specified, too. Inside, the E36 M3-R had no radio or back seat, but it did gain a cool numbered plaque a la the M3 LTW that came to the US.

The M3-R Was the Ultimate LTW

The E36 M3-R, after reviewing what its equipped with (and isn’t), sort of reads like the best version of the M3 LTW. But there’s a bit of a gotcha: originally, this car was selling for $189,450 when new, which was around $50,000 more than the regular M3. Probably a hard sell. Only 15 of these things ever made their way to the road, making this easily the rarest E36 M3 ever. Who would’ve guessed it’d be in the land down under?

