Xiaomi’s push into the electric vehicle world just got a major design boost. The Chinese tech giant has recruited Kai Langer, a former BMW design leader with over two decades of experience in shaping some of the most distinctive and forward-looking models in Munich’s portfolio. Langer confirmed the news via his LinkedIn profile, writing:

“After more than two decades within the BMW Group and a lot of amazing projects and responsibilities I had the pleasure to work in, I decided to take the step to a new challenge. From the first of August I will join one of the most progressive and uprising big tech players in the world,” he added. “XIAOMI, already established in the tech and consumer electronics market, and with a moon rocketing debut in the automotive industry is ramping up their business and is giving me the chance to be a strong part of it. I am very curious about the possibilities that will be given to me to keep going to create a bright future…”

From BMW i to Xiaomi EVs

Langer’s exact role at Xiaomi remains undefined publicly, listed only as Customer / Brand / Product on his LinkedIn page. However, given his design pedigree and Xiaomi’s growing EV lineup, it’s widely assumed he will be taking a major role in company’s electric car division. This is no minor appointment. Langer played a crucial role in the development of BMW’s electrification design language. He was deeply involved in the design of the BMW i3 and i8—two of the brand’s earliest and most iconic EVs—and more recently held creative leadership on the Vision Neue Klasse concepts, which preview BMW’s future direction in electrification and sustainability.

In fact, Langer helped shape nearly every major electric concept car from BMW over the last few years. That includes the BMW i Vision Circular, a fully recyclable, compact urban concept and the BMW i Vision Dee, which showcased advanced digital features like full-width head-up displays and emotional AI interaction.

Most recently, in October 2024, Langer was appointed Head of MINI Interior Design, further expanding his influence across the BMW Group’s brands. Prior to that, he served as Creative Director for BMW Group Design starting in 2016 and was promoted in 2019 to Head of Design for BMW i.

Staying in Munich, Joining Former Colleagues

Langer will remain based in Munich, where Xiaomi has been quietly expanding its automotive footprint. The company opened a dedicated electric vehicle research and development center in Bavaria this year. That center is led by another BMW veteran—Rudolf Dittrich—who joined Xiaomi in 2024 after a 15-year career at BMW, most recently overseeing Small Volume Series projects from 2021 to 2024.

Xiaomi’s choice to base its R&D efforts in Germany speaks volumes about its ambitions. By embedding itself in the heart of the global automotive design and engineering community, Xiaomi is clearly looking to marry cutting-edge Chinese technology with European automotive expertise.