Chinese technology company Xiaomi has hired multiple former BMW executives as it moves ahead with plans to establish a European research and development center for its electric vehicle business. The company, best known globally as a smartphone and electronics manufacturer, launched its first electric vehicle — the SU7 sedan — last year in China, marking its official entry into the automotive sector. The car has quickly gained traction in the domestic market, outperforming the Tesla Model 3 in monthly sales since December, according to industry data.

R&D Center in the Heart of Munich

As Xiaomi prepares for international expansion, it is building an R&D footprint in Munich, Germany — a hub for automotive engineering and home to companies like BMW and Audi. According to LinkedIn updates, Rudolf Dittrich, a former senior executive at BMW with 15 years of experience, joined Xiaomi in 2024 to lead its European research center. Dittrich previously held leadership roles in digital vehicle technology and product integration at BMW’s M division and later in corporate development.

He is among at least five new hires with BMW backgrounds who have joined Xiaomi’s automotive division in Europe. We met Dittrich when he was the General Manager of BMW Motorsport Vehicle Development. The company has also posted job openings for senior roles in design, exterior styling, and vehicle dynamics, all based in the Munich area.

In a statement to Reuters, Xiaomi confirmed that its European EV research center is currently “in the process of planning,” but declined to provide further details regarding the location, timeline, or size of the investment.

Expansion Beyond China

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing stated earlier this week that the company intends to begin international vehicle sales by 2027, though no specific target markets have been named. The expansion comes as Xiaomi looks to replicate its success in consumer electronics within the highly competitive EV space.

Xiaomi is the latest in a growing list of Chinese automakers and EV startups to set up operations in Germany, with NIO, BYD, and XPeng all establishing engineering or design facilities in the country in recent years. Many have chosen Munich due to its strong automotive supplier network and proximity to legacy automakers.

German automakers, particularly BMW, have seen a number of their designers and engineers transition to Chinese firms in recent years — some returning later with broader international experience. [Source: Reuters / Image by Xiaomi Media]