Product placement in movies is often an efficient form of advertising without making it look (too) obvious. Even though the days when James Bond drove a Z3 in GoldenEye or a Z8 in The World Is Not Enough are long gone, BMW is still active in cinema. A few years ago, it teamed up with Marvel Studios for Black Widow (2021), featuring the X3 and 2 Series Gran Coupe. That same year, an iX3 appeared in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Come next year, we’ll see another BMW in the Marvel universe. Titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the upcoming sequel premieres on July 31, 2026, as the fourth installment in the series. Meanwhile, Tom Holland was spotted clinging to a 5 Series while filming in Glasgow, Scotland. However, the action is set in New York City, hence the U.S. license plate on this G60.

Additionally, NYPD-branded Dodge Charger and Ford Explorer police cars appear to be chasing the luxury sedan. A blacked-out Mercedes GLE camera car up front captures all the action. As for the BMW itself, it’s a 5 Series with a combustion engine, since the fully electric i5 has a different grille. Only the sedan is offered in the U.S., where the sole wagon available is the M5 Touring (G99).

The G60 filmed on set is a 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid equipped with the M Sport Package. In other markets, BMW also sells a 530e with a four-cylinder engine and a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive. It makes sense to showcase the six-cylinder model, given that the action is set in NYC and the 530e isn’t available in the U.S.

Still, BMW could’ve picked a much more exciting plug-in hybrid: the M5. Had they gone the M route, Tom Holland would’ve had more roof space by climbing on the M5 Touring. Although the G99 is the only wagon BMW currently sells in the U.S., dealers are asking for a high-end 5 Series Touring.

It’s unclear how much screen time the 5 Series will get in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, there’s definitely going to be a scene with the 550e xDrive on the streets of New York. Well, minus the ropes securing the actor, as those will likely be removed in post-production.

