With over 20 million units sold since its debut five decades ago, the 3 Series is BMW’s most successful model, consistently setting the benchmark for sports sedans with its flawless combination of performance, comfort, luxury, technology, and quality. Besides, it also remains surprisingly affordable.

The 330i, for example, starts at $47,500—a price remarkably close to the average transaction price (ATP) for all new cars in America ($48,907). Of course, upgrading to the 330i xDrive ($49,500) or the 340i ($61,700) and adding options such as the Driving Assistance Professional Package ($1,700) and Premium Package ($1,550-$1,950) could push the price to $55,000-$65,000. Even then, that is comparable to the ATP of luxury cars ($58,247).

But what about the competition? How do other compact luxury sedans measure up against the G20’s price/value proposition? This article aims to answer that.

European Competitors



The G20’s main rivals are the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A5, with MSRPs of $48,450 and $49,700, respectively. While the price difference is minimal, the 3 Series remains our top recommendation. After all, Car and Driver places the G20 3 Series at the top of its list for luxury sedans under $50,000, ahead of the A5. Whereas Edmunds rates it as the best luxury compact sedan, ahead of the C-Class.

Admittedly, more affordable European alternatives have also existed, such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia (Motor Trend’s 2018 Car of the Year) and the Volvo S60, but both have reached the end of their lifecycle.

Asian Competitors

The Lexus IS ($41,830) and ES ($43,435) are both cheaper than the 3 Series and perhaps offer better quality and dependability. This is validated by J.D. Power’s 2025 Initial Quality Study, which named Lexus the highest-rated brand and the IS the highest-rated compact premium car.

Meanwhile, there’s also the Acura Integra ($33,000) and the Genesis G70 ($42,500). Notably, the G70 won Motor Trend’s 2019 Car of the Year title, albeit it lacks the name recognition that the 3 Series enjoys.

American Competitors

The 3 Series’ most significant American rival is perhaps the Tesla Model 3 ($42,490). The latter stands out for its highly advanced digital interface and an impressive electric powertrain that offers a 363-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. While quality and reliability do remain a concern, the Model 3 comprehensively outsells the 3 Series with 189,903 deliveries last year (compared to the G20’s 31,330 units).

What about Cadillac? Well, with an MSRP of $35,600, the Cadillac CT4 undercuts the 3 Series by over $10,000. In fact, price-wise, Cadillac’s competitor to the 3 Series is the CT5 ($48,600), which is positioned against the 5 Series. Nonetheless, this discounted price doesn’t reflect better value for money—if anything, it just tells you how weak the Cadillac brand has become.

Conclusion



Most of the 3 Series’ competitors have a lower MSRP, but not all of them provide better value. For a digitally focused and sustainable option, the Model 3 is the clear choice. The Lexus IS, meanwhile, guarantees segment-leading quality and reliability. Finally, the C-Class and the A5 are the closest to the 3 Series in terms of the overall package.

Our pick will always be the G20. Even at the end of its lifecycle, it remains a very impressive vehicle. The M340i, in particular, is arguably the best daily driver some of us here at BMWBLOG have ever gotten our hands on.