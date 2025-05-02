The BMW M3 has long set the standard in the compact performance sedan segment, earning its stripes on the Nürburgring and beyond. Now, Genesis is testing the waters of that territory—not with a production model, but with a bold concept car aimed squarely at the track. Unveiled as a one-off build by Genesis Canada, the G70 Track Day Special draws inspiration from the brand’s own Nürburgring taxi program. While it’s not positioned as a direct M3 rival (at least not yet), it’s an unmistakable sign that Genesis is getting more serious about high-performance engineering.

A Nürburgring-Inspired Build With a Point to Prove

Genesis didn’t start from scratch. The Track Day Special is based on the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 G70, a car already earning credibility in enthusiast circles. But to build this car, Genesis borrowed liberally from its own ‘Ring taxi formula—cars that run lap after lap at the Nordschleife with paying passengers onboard.

The suspension swaps in a KW coilover kit, dropping the ride height by an inch and stiffening things up to cope with sustained track use. Sturdier axle bearings and a recalibrated transmission help handle repeated high-load driving. The braking system has been upgraded with AP Racing pads, calipers, and rotors, paired with new cooling ducts to prevent fade under heat. Track-ready 19-inch OZ Estrema GT wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, wider than stock for better grip and more confident handling, especially under the weight of extra passengers.

Looks That Scream “Green Hell”

Visually, the G70 Track Day Special stands out with a vented hood and an aggressive front splitter. Around back, a towering rear wing dominates the view and delivers serious downforce—something the original Nürburgring taxis don’t even have.

The car wears a motorsport-style livery, complete with a bold G70 roundel on the doors, Genesis script across the windshield and rear wing, and “Nordschleife” stamped proudly on the fenders. A subtle Nürburgring track map just behind the front wheels seals the deal.

This one-off G70 doesn’t pack more power than the Ring taxi—it keeps the standard 365 hp V6 and AWD drivetrain. But this isn’t quite a direct rival to the 503-hp BMW M3 Competition. The BMW M3 was built at the Nürburgring. So was this car. And while they’re not yet equals, it remains to be seen if a future showdown is in the books.