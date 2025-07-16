As enthusiasts, most of us have a “money no object” build. The sort of project that sounds wonderful on paper and in theory — until you get to totaling invoices and realize you’d have to sell all your worldly possessions just to cover a fraction of the costs. Many enthusiasts get to eventually live out their dream and create a true “dream build.” AutoAlex, a UK-based YouTuber known for reviving and modifying classic BMWs, recently completed a two-year passion project: building the ultimate E46 M3 Touring — a car BMW never made.”

How Alex’s E46 M3 Touring Came To Life

It’s a tale as old as time — and exactly what happened to me, too. You scrounge up enough cash to buy a perfectly imperfect E46 M3 and the subframe decides “my work here is done” and split. Alex picked up a high-mileage Imola E46 M3 coupe after years of lusting for one. But unfortunately, it had lots of rust, rot, and subframe issues. Not a problem — he still had a 330i Touring, after all. But he quickly realized his E46 330i Touring wouldn’t ever be as “raw, engaging, or as special to drive” as an M3. Since the mechanicals (i.e., engine and gearbox) were fine, he did what pretty much anyone with means and auto enthusiasm would do. He combined his Touring with his M3 to make the “M car BMW didn’t have the balls to make.” The project took over two years to complete, with work commencing in March 2023.

As with all good M3 Touring builds, the process essentially strips down the M3-to-be down. Suspension, frame, and even body components are grafted, welded, or inserted in place of the old wagon’s running gear. Under the sheet metal, of course, the car gets the S54 3.2-liter inline-six from the E46 M3. And, of course, a six-speed manual transmission. On that note: oddly, Alex calls the Getrag six-speed in this car “absolutely spot-on,” which is a frankly bizarre take. One thing we can agree on is the E46 M3’s other virtues. “Pedal weights are nice, the steering is firm but doesn’t feel rubbery. It doesn’t feel too modern,” he praises his new M3 Touring as he drives a scenic Welsh highway.

The M3 Touring Hits the Track

Of course, after some street driving, Alex brings his new E46 M3 Touring to the race track. But hot laps don’t seem to be on the menu today, with the driver instead taking as many opportunities as possible to get the car sideways. Who can blame him? The E46 M3’s natural balance is probably not upset by being a couple of pounds heavier with the Touring body style, and controlled slides are one of the E46 M3’s natural habitats. The video ends with a healthy dose of sliding and Alex, predictably, gushing about his new car. We would, too.

Oh, and there’s one other thing. Alex reveals that the cost to build his dream car was £70,000. That might sound good — especially if you’re in the US — until you realize that at today’s conversion rate, that’s $94,000. Perhaps more interesting is the fact that a brand-new M3 Touring costs £91,865; that’s $123,000. Would you build up your favorite old BMW instead of buying something arguably “better” for not much more money? In this case, we certainly think Alex made the right call.