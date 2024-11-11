We love an E46 M3 coupe as much as the next enthusiast, but it’s hardly a one-car solution if you have kids or pets. However, you might not be completely out of luck if you crave an S54’s roar but also want to haul all of the things. We’re talking about the elusive E46 M3 Touring – a vehicle that BMW only ever teased the public with. Since series production never happened, it has fallen to the hands of the myriad enthusiasts and DIYers to bring the fantasy to life. This one – described as a “no expense spared” project – that just surfaced for sale at Sloan Motorcars in Connecticut is perhaps the coolest and most extensive one we’ve ever seen.

Exterior and Interior Changes

This particular E46 M3 Touring began life as a 65,000-mile 2004 325i. It received a full interior and glass-out color change to Porsche GT Silver, and was then wrapped in XPEL Ultimate film for added protection. OEM metal fender flares were grafted on to the body in the front and rear, along with an OEM front bumper and headlights. In the back, you’ll find a quad-tipped custom exhaust that includes catless headers and CSL mufflers sitting underneath a customized OEM rear bumper.

Inside, the extensive and thorough modifications continue. Recaro Sportster front seats replace the factory chairs, and a custom-built rear bench with cloth inserts replaces the rear seats. The head unit is upgraded and includes additions like CarPlay, a reverse camera, and new speakers throughout the cabin. M gauges light up behind the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

Pop the Hood

Naturally, the wagon utilizes a full M3 driveline under the sheet metal. That means the 3.2-liter S54 inline-six sits powers the rear wheels via a six-speed manual Getrag transmission. The S54 has got some extra goodies, too: a DrVanos unit, Bimmerworld Vanos lines, Kassel performance tune, and ECS pulleys keep the car reliable and a little bit more potent than stock. Another small but important change: a 3.73 M differential sourced from DiffsOnline.

KW Coilovers and OEM 19-inch ZCP wheels round out the performance changes for this custom E46 M3 Touring project. Overall, this Touring project is one of the most comprehensive builds we’ve ever witnessed. The seller even includes photos from the build as it progressed, and apparently the car has only covered 3,000 miles since the conversion took place. You’ll have to ask the seller if you want pricing, though – we imagine it isn’t cheap.

