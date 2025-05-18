BMW is putting on a big show for the 3 Series’ 50th anniversary next week at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. However, the milestone has already been celebrated thousands of miles away. China is the first market to receive a special edition commemorating half a century of the E21. BMWBLOG filmed the limited-run sports sedan at Auto Shanghai.

We shot the 330i with a standard wheelbase (G20), but BMW also offers the more spacious 330Li (G28) with extra rear legroom. Chinese customers interested in going electric can get the 50 Years Edition as the i3. The all-electric 3 Series is sold exclusively with the long wheelbase. Featured in the first part of the video is a 330i finished in Thundernight Metallic, though buyers can also opt for Frozen Pure Grey. Both colors are new to what remains BMW’s largest individual market.

So, what truly makes the 3 Series 50 Years Edition stand out? Starting at the front, the kidney grille features an illuminated contour. Along the profile are newly designed 19-inch bi-color wheels and a “50 Jahre” logo on the B-pillars. The rear carries over the familiar design but benefits from a Shadowline package with a black trunk lid spoiler.

Although it’s a 330i, the interior has an ambiance similar to an M340i. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara with a red 12 o’clock stripe. BMW enhanced the cabin with Alcantara door panels, a material that also appears on the seats, combined with artificial leather. A 3 Series in China features this two-material interior for the first time. Blue stitching is found throughout, and the carbon fiber trim on the center console includes a “3 50 Jahre” logo below the iDrive controller.

The electric 3 Series is available solely as the i3 eDrive40L (G28). BMW presented the EV in Frozen Pure Grey at Auto Shanghai, complete with the i3-specific grille pattern and illuminated kidney outlines. The steering wheel lacks the Alcantara finish of the gas-powered variant, but otherwise, the car is essentially the same, aside from a different wheel design.

BMW is capping the 3 Series golden jubilee at 1,000 units for the standard 330i and 1,400 for the 330Li. At just 100 units for the i3 eDrive40L, the EV is the rarest of the trio.