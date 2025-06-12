When BMW previewed the new iX3 yesterday, it shared some key preliminary technical details. We learned that the 50 xDrive model for Europe will offer a range of up to 800 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. In the United States, the same version is expected to deliver approximately 400 miles between charges, based on the EPA’s testing procedure. You’ll get 350 km (217 miles) of range from just 10 minutes of charging at the full 400 kW. Ok, but what about the other specs?

A reliable insider from the Bimmer Post forums is letting the proverbial cat out of the bag. The iX3 50 xDrive is said to feature a battery pack with a net capacity of 107.9 kWh. As the xDrive badge suggests, it’s a dual-motor setup. The front electric motor is reportedly rated at 165 hp and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft), while the rear motor produces 322 hp and 435 Nm (321 lb-ft). The combined output remains unknown, but the setup is apparently capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds. Flat out, the iX3 50 xDrive can reach a presumably limited top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).

As for weight, well, it could be better, and it could be worse. The iX3 tips the scales at 2,285 kilograms (5,037 pounds). It’s exactly 100 kg (220 lbs) heavier than the outgoing model. However, that earlier CLAR-based electric crossover didn’t feature xDrive. The single-motor version, built in China, is exclusively rear-wheel drive. The old iX3 has a much smaller 74 kWh battery, compared to the new model’s 107.9 kWh pack. So, it’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.

We’ve already reported on the new iX3’s dimensions. Arguably the most important BMW EV of this decade measures 4780 millimeters (188.1 inches) in length, 1895 mm (74.6 in) in width, and 1635 mm (64.3 in) in height. That makes it slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, but a bit lower. It rides on a 2895 mm (113.4 in) wheelbase, representing a minor increase. It offers 520 liters (18.3 cubic feet) of cargo space behind the rear seats. Fold down the rear bench, and that expands to 1,750 liters (61 cu ft).

All will be revealed in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, where BMW will officially unveil the overhauled iX3. Production is set to begin near the end of the year at the company’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary.

Source: Bimmer Post