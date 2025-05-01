As of today, pricing for the 2 Series Coupe and its M2 sibling is up 4%. Why? To offset the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on imported cars. As a refresher, the G42 and G87 are exclusively built in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí plant. But there is a silver lining. A memo sent to U.S. dealers and seen by Automotive News reveals that the luxury brand won’t raise prices on most imported cars until the end of next month.

Automotive News reports that price protection will continue through June, so you still have a couple of months to purchase a BMW not built in Spartanburg at the current price. The X3 through X7, along with the XM, are assembled in South Carolina. The remaining models come from factories outside the U.S. BMWBLOG has already reported that price protection for the Mexican-built 3 Series sedan has been extended through at least the end of May.

It’s too early to say how much longer BMW will be able to shield customers from higher prices to offset the newly imposed tariffs. Prices have already risen significantly in recent years, and there are no models available for under $40,000. Even a base 228 Gran Coupe with front-wheel drive now starts at $40,775. At the other end of the lineup, a fully loaded, two-tone i7 M70 can reach $205,950.

Speaking of electric vehicles, BMW also noted in the same memo that it will halt EV production for the U.S. market in May. The company carefully used the word “postpone,” signaling a temporary pause in the production of U.S.-bound EVs. In the first quarter of 2025, EV sales rose 26.4% to 13,538 units. The spike was driven by strong demand for the i4 (up 57%) and the pre-facelift iX (up 23.1%).

The Spartanburg plant does not currently build zero-emission vehicles, but that is about to change. BMW has announced plans to produce at least six EVs in South Carolina by the end of the decade. While it hasn’t named them, sources indicate that three models will be the iX5, iX6, and iX7. The luxury trio will share the CLAR platform of the next-gen X5 (G65), X6 (G66), and X7 (G67).

We won’t be surprised if the remaining three models are also SUVs.

Source: Automotive News