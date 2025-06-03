Price creep is a real thing. Whether we’re talking about cars, houses, or other types of products, the cheapest time to buy them is today. As if we needed more proof, the M3 is getting a substantial price bump for 2026. BMW’s pricing guide is out in the United States, showing that all three versions of the sports sedan will be more expensive to purchase.

BMW hasn’t updated the configurator to reflect the 2026 model year, but the internal document indicates a $1,700 increase across the board. As a result, the entry point into the M3 lineup will now cost $78,400, followed by the rear-wheel-drive Competition at $82,600. Step up to the xDrive model, and you’re looking at $87,700. Pricing excludes destination and handling fees, which were $1,175 for the 2025 model year.

Of course, prices only go up from there. The most expensive options remain the usual suspects: the Carbon Package ($15,300 for the base model and $14,300 for Competition versions), carbon-ceramic brakes ($8,500), and carbon bucket seats ($4,500). Some special colors cost up to $4,500, and buyers can also spend $2,550 for a full Merino leather Individual interior. The M Driver’s Package adds another $2,500 to the final bill.

But how much more expensive has the G80 become over the years? When the current M3 debuted in 2020 for the 2021 model year, in hindsight, it could be considered a relative bargain. Customers could purchase one for $69,900, which is $12,700 less than the 2026 price. BMW USA originally priced the M3 Competition at $72,800, undercutting the 2026 equivalent by $14,900. When the Competition xDrive version launched in 2021, it carried a starting price of $76,900. Fast-forward to today, and you’re paying an extra $10,800. Ouch.

BMW will begin production of the 2026 M3 for the US market in July. That tells us the configurator should go live soon. The G80 won’t be retired anytime soon, as reports suggest the final car will be assembled in February 2027. Logic suggests special editions are on the horizon, especially since the manual gearbox is unlikely to return for the G84. A final hurrah for the three-pedal M3 seems like a safe bet, particularly since South Korea already received an MT Final Edition.

Source: Bimmer Post