Rolls-Royce’s equivalent of a Life Cycle Impulse is the Series II, and the Cullinan has just received its mid-cycle facelift earlier this month. Making its first public appearance at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the ultra-premium SUV graced the picturesque shores of Lake Como, showcasing its striking new front fascia. In this video, Rolls-Royce’s head of design Anders Warming is joining us to explain the design changes of the Cullinan Series II.

A Bold New Look

For the first time since its launch in 2018, the Cullinan now features an illuminated grille, echoing design elements seen in other Rolls-Royce models and even some BMWs. The imposing pantheon grille, now illuminated, is flanked by redesigned headlights that boast extended daytime running lights (DRLs). These DRLs extend downward, immediately signaling the updated look of this luxury family hauler from Goodwood. The removal of the horizontal slats that characterized the pre-facelift model has created a large, flat area below the headlights, putting an “emphasis on clean, monolithic surfaces,” according to the designer.

Subtle Enhancements

While the new front end is the most noticeable change, the Cullinan Series II also features less obvious tweaks. A brushed stainless-steel plate is now mounted between the exhausts, extending below the vehicle to protect the underbody. The new 23-inch wheels debut on this model, featuring a stately seven-spoke design available in either a fully or partially polished finish. There are also larger tailpipes. Though a typical Rolls-Royce can be customized in virtually any color a wealthy buyer desires, the Cullinan Series II introduces a new color called Emperador Truffle. Described as a “richly-veined brown marble” hue, it is topped with a lacquer containing glass particles to enhance its visual appeal.

More Changes Inside

Stepping inside, the opulent cabin feels instantly familiar, yet subtle changes await the discerning eye. The new Cullinan replaces the traditional instrument cluster with a digital driver’s display, similar to the one found in the Spectre electric coupe. Additionally, Rolls-Royce’s iconic Spirit of Ecstasy figurine now graces the dashboard, elegantly positioned below the analog clock. Going forward, the luxurious SUV will feature Duality Twill, a unique type of upholstery made from bamboo fibers. This fabric can incorporate up to 2.2 million stitches, utilizing 11 miles of thread. The twill textile is available in Black, Chocolate, or Lilac, while the thread can be chosen from 51 different colors.

Here is the video review of the new Cullinan: