The idea of a three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive car seemed unthinkable a couple of decades ago. Yet here we are in 2025, and BMW now offers several models with a formula that diehard fans would never accept. The 2 Series Gran Coupe is already in its second generation, built on underpinnings a purist couldn’t have imagined in the 2000s, let alone in the previous century. But Bavaria’s smallest sedan isn’t aimed at traditionalists; it’s a volume-oriented model targeting customers seeking entry-level luxury.

Once again, BMW has spruced up the 2 Series Gran Coupe with an M Performance version. However, we’re not here to talk about the spicy M235. New images from South Africa showcase a more humble 218, equipped with a small 1.5-liter gasoline engine. The turbocharged three-cylinder is the entry point into BMW’s sedan lineup, though some markets, including the United States, don’t get this engine, which is also used in MINIs. In the US, the “F74” is strictly a four-cylinder affair.

These press shots show you can extensively customize even a base BMW sedan. The compact four-door, shown in Fire Red, features an M Sport Package and a fully blacked-out kidney grille. It skips the standard 17-inch wheels in favor of an 18-inch set, although buyers can opt for even larger ones. Essentially a sedan version of the latest 1 Series hatchback, this Mercedes CLA rival looks more upscale than its predecessor.

While the exterior is a clear improvement, we’re less convinced about the cabin. Call us old-fashioned, but we’ll miss the iDrive controller and physical buttons for the climate controls. Analog dials are also an old pastime we’d like to have back. There’s more plastic than we’d prefer in a luxury car, though we understand the 2 Series Gran Coupe occupies the entry-level position in BMW’s lineup.

For more premium interiors, BMW offers no fewer than four larger sedans (3,5, 7, and 8 Series), provided your budget allows. We might as well say five sedans, albeit the 4 Series Gran Coupe is technically a five-door liftback. The 8er is dying, so if you want one, hurry up, as production ends in 2026.

With just 154 horsepower and an automatic transmission, this 218 GC isn’t going to set your pulse racing. Then again, neither do the lower-tier Audi A3 Sedan or Mercedes CLA versions. These cars exist to introduce younger buyers to the luxury segment. Automakers want people to upgrade to higher-end models as their careers and incomes grow. The 2 Series Gran Coupe also plays a key role in helping BMW maintain its lead in the premium segment.

Photos: BMW South Africa