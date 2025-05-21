Not that we had any doubts, but BMW is indeed giving the Skytop a more practical shooting brake derivative. A new teaser video confirms that last year’s stunning show car from the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will get a long-roof version. Gone are the manually removable targa panels, replaced by a fixed roof ending with a large rear spoiler.

It’s the second shooting brake with the BMW roundel in recent times, following the Concept Touring Coupe from the 2023 show. Logic suggests the two-door wagon carries a different name to better distinguish it from the Skytop. Although described as a one-off, the new M8-based beauty might be offered to customers. As a refresher, the targa-topped version is getting a limited production run of 50 units. It would make sense for the estate to get a license plate as well.

BMW never disclosed pricing details for the open-air Skytop, but reports have suggested it might have cost €500,000. It’s hard to say whether the shooting brake would be cheaper or more expensive if a production version is planned. The higher-ups in Munich were likely encouraged by the success of the targa convertible to approve a follow-up wagon.

The M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL was also a roaring success, despite its unconfirmed €750,000 price tag. If only BMW had also given the Concept Touring Coupe the green light. The Z4 M40i-based shooting brake was rumored to be getting a 50-unit production run at $250,000 apiece. However, it sadly never materialized. Here’s hoping this new shooting brake makes it to production, even if it’s strictly limited to just a few dozen cars for wealthy buyers.

The world premiere is locked in for May 23 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. At the same show, held on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, BMW M will also unveil a new car. It hasn’t been teased yet, but an educated guess suggests we’ll see the M2 CS. Additionally, a special display of 3 Series models will mark half a century of the E21.