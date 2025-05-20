One of the very first 2025 BMW M5 Touring (G99) models to hit Canadian roads has already undergone a series of enhancements, fixing some of the complaints customers had. Delivered in December 2024, this G99 M5 Touring stands out not just for its rare status (at least for now), but for a curated list of visual and performance upgrades that aim to sharpen its road presence and dynamic behavior.

A Striking Spec from the Factory

Finished in Dark Graphite Metallic, this G99 M5 Touring boasts a unique orange and black two-tone interior, giving it a high-contrast, motorsport-inspired aesthetic. But this factory specification was only the starting point. The owner immediately opted for full-body XPEL Stealth paint protection film paired with a ceramic coating, ensuring a great looking satin-finish and long-term protection.

Custom Exhaust and Forged Wheels

Performance and style upgrades continue underneath and at all four corners. The stock exhaust has been replaced with a full custom cat-back system from A2B Automotive, featuring valve control for a more tunable sound experience—perfect for dialing in aggressive acoustics on demand or keeping things tame in residential areas. Rolling stock comes in the form of KC Forged 22-inch wheels, measuring 10.5×22 ET13 up front and 11.5×22 ET15 in the rear. The fitment perfectly complements the wide bodywork of the M5 Touring and sets the stage for the real transformation: suspension.

New H&R Lowering Springs: First on the Market

This G99 M5 Touring is also one of the first cars to receive the newly developed H&R lowering springs for the G90/G99 M5. The springs provide a drop of 1.25 inches front and 0.75 inches rear. The result is more than just a visual improvement—although the lowered stance and improved wheel gap certainly add to the Touring’s already athletic silhouette. The lower center of gravity enhances balance, offering more direct steering, reduced body roll, and increased stability during high-speed driving.

Crucially, these H&R springs are specifically engineered for the standard M Sport suspension, meaning no compromise to electronic aids or ride comfort. It’s a performance gain that doesn’t trade away the car’s everyday usability, making it ideal for both road and occasional track use. Manufactured from high-tensile spring steel and equipped with a new parts type approval, these springs reflect H&R’s motorsport pedigree and reputation for durability.

With its combination of stealthy visuals, bespoke performance upgrades, and the first-ever H&R lowering springs for the G99, this M5 Touring sets a high bar for future builds. It proves that even one of BMW’s most capable and luxurious performance wagons can be pushed further—in both form and function.

[Photos: @khoi_hangoc_cars | @Pineartvisions]