We usually associate vivid colors with sports cars, but the 7 Series is far from a performance vehicle. BMWBLOG attended Auto Shanghai in China, where we spotted this rather unusual 740i. Correction: it’s the 740Li, even though just one wheelbase size is available for the Bavarian flagship. Although BMW is gradually phasing out chrome, the full-size luxury sedan still makes generous use of it. The 21-inch wheels are an Individual upgrade and suit the G70 quite nicely.

However, it’s the daring paint job that really makes this 7 Series stand out. We can’t pinpoint the exact name of the color, though it resembles Shakir Orange. That said, we’re not entirely convinced, as it appears more peach than red. Regardless of its official name, it’s certainly an uncommon choice, especially for a 7 Series. Satin accents scattered throughout, along with the illuminated contour of the kidney grille, contribute to the luxobarge’s eye-catching presence.

We might have some bad news if you’re still not a fan of the split headlights. The 7 Series LCI was recently spotted undergoing testing and appeared to retain the unusual layout. Additionally, the grille didn’t seem any smaller, so don’t expect BMW to radically change the front-end design. The Life Cycle Impulse isn’t slated to debut this year, as the facelifted 7er will enter production in July 2026. Look for a world premiere in the first half of next year.

The seventh-generation 7 Series has been around for about three years and still looks as polarizing as it did on day one. Although we’ve grown accustomed to the styling, we still prefer the previous G11/G12. Going further back, our pick would probably be the E38. When BMW eventually gives the current model a mid-cycle refresh, ALPINA is expected to revive its take on the range-topper. We’re hearing it won’t be called B7, as there may be more than one version, likely including a 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and an i7 70 xDrive.

In a world dominated by SUVs, a new sedan is always welcome, even if it’s just a derivative of an existing model. ALPINA’s version of the 7 Series could bring more changes than the previous B7, especially since the car is rumored to have a different internal codename: G72. BMW aficionados will know there’s also a G73 designation, reserved for the armored Protection model.