BMW’s flagship luxury sedan is known for pushing the envelope, but the 2025 BMW 7 Series doesn’t change too much from last year’s model. Once you get past that big ol’ grille, you’ll find the usual accompaniment of opulence on both the standard equipment list and the option list. The biggest – and, really, only – change is that the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof is standard on the 740i and hybrid 750e xDrive models. Other than that, the 2025 BMW 7 Series is a familiar – if polarizing – face.

2025 BMW 7 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

All new BMW 7 Series sedans use six- and eight-cylinder turbocharged engines paired with an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission with paddle shifters. On the “low” end – if any $100K sedan can be truly considered that – you have the 740i and 740i xDrive. Both utilize the B58 inline-six and develop 375 horsepower. A plug-in hybrid model, the 750e, integrates an electric motor to the tune of 483 horsepower.

The current top dog of the petrol-powered 7ers is the 760i xDrive. It’s the quickest from zero to 60 mph, taking a BMW-estimated 4.1 seconds. The really cool bit is that this is kind of the “M7,” in a sense – it uses a BMW M engine under the hood, the S68. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo makes 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque in its application here.

2025 BMW 7 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The hybrid 750e xDrive probably gets the best fuel economy overall in optimal conditions, but hasn’t been EPA tested yet. BMW says it’ll achieve 65 MPGe, and it’ll travel around 35 miles on a full charge. Pretty good if you have a short commute, but you might want to just step up to the 2025 BMW i7 if electrification really works that well for you.

As far as the mild hybrids go – since all 7 Series rely on the 48-volt mild hybrid system – the 740i is the most efficient. Rear-wheel drive models are EPA-estimated to achieve 25 city and 31 highway mpg, for an average of 28 mpg. xDrive models get one less city mpg and identical highway mpg. The thirsty V8 model sees comparatively poor mileage – 20 mpg combined.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW 7 Series is inches longer than its two main competitors – the Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Strangely, that doesn’t translate to the interior dimensions. Both competitors offer the same or better head room and leg room in the front and back. Of course, once you start comparing trunk space, it becomes obvious where the extra inches ended up. The 7 boasts 19 cubic feet of trunk space compared to the 12.5-ish you’ll find in both those other cars.

Part of the reason to choose the 7 over any other BMW (or a competing model) is the interior space, which prioritizes luxury and cocoons the driver and passengers in leather (which isn’t standard; Veganza is) and soft-touch materials. The 7 Series, even before getting nuts with the options, is a wonderful place to spend time driving. We’d probably opt for massaging and ventilated seats if long drives are in your future, $1,000 and $500 options respectively.

2025 BMW 7 Series Technology and Connectivity

The 7 Series comes with the usual assortment of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto tricks, relying on a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central information display. It’s working with iDrive 8.5 and a head-up display. If that ain’t enough, the Premium Package ($1,750) adds a bunch of driver assistance features and an illuminated kidney grille. Additional options include the 31-inch Theater Screen for the back seat, a $4,800 Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and automatic doors.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 BMW 7 Series comes loaded with driver assistance features, including rear and top-view cameras. Blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance, and cross-traffic (rear) warning are all standard, too. Nothing too unexpected from a six-figure sedan. Surround View and self-parking and ACC Stop & Go are bundled with the Premium Package and we think it’s a good enough value overall to make it a mandatory add. Driving Assistance Pro – BMW’s most advanced driving assistance system that can take over for you on highways and change lanes for you – is $2,500. The system works well, but we prefer to drive ourselves. Especially in cars that drive as well as the 7 Series.

2025 BMW 7 Series Pricing

The new 7 starts at $97,300, but even just adding xDrive puts you past $100K. In this full-size luxury sedan arena, the 7er remains competitive; it undercuts the S-Class by $20,000 and is about $10,000 more than a Genesis G90. Personally, we’d opt for the 7 every time – as long as you can handle the aesthetics. V8 models command a significant upcharge, starting at $122,400, while hybrid models are a happy medium, starting at $108,000.

2025 BMW 7 Series FAQ