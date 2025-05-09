The X7 made headlines a couple of times this week. BMW confirmed it has allocated funds for developing a second-generation model, the “G67.” Shortly after, spy images showed the flagship luxury SUV cloaked in camouflage. However, the next-gen family hauler isn’t arriving until 2027. In the meantime, it’s business as usual for the current model.

BMW is launching a Japan-exclusive version of the three-row SUV. This isn’t the first “G09” tailored specifically for the Land of the Rising Sun. Some may remember the Nishijin Edition from 2021, released before the X7 received its wild Life Cycle Impulse. Now, the facelifted model gets a special edition, the BLACK-α. Limited to just 100 units, all will be finished in Frozen Black, a matte paint from BMW’s Individual catalog.

BMW is producing 90 units of the X7 xDrive40d and 9 units of the X7 M60i. The diesel version will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at dealerships across Japan. The V8-powered M60i must be ordered through a dedicated website. Deliveries begin next month. As for the tenth M Performance model? It won’t be sold to customers. Instead, it will be awarded to the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup winner, held June 5-8 at Shishido Hills Country Club.

What sets the BLACK-α apart from a standard X7? Unique laser engravings appear on the center console lid and the passenger side of the dashboard as a nod to Momentum Factory Orii, a Takaoka City–based artisanal company renowned for its Takaoka copperware coloring techniques.

Other special touches include hand-made wool floor mats crafted from dyed yarn, featuring a BLACK-α logo also found on the dashboard and door projectors. On the outside, BMW Japan equips the xDrive40d with 22-inch Jet Black wheels, while the M60i gets a larger 23-inch set in the same finish. The M model’s mirror caps and rear badge also feature a glossy black treatment.

Pricing starts at 16,250,000 yen ($112,000) for the xDrive40d and rises to 21,400,000 yen ($147,000) for the M60i.

Source: BMW