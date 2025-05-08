Although BMW M has been selling electric cars since the i4 M50 launched in 2021, it hasn’t yet introduced a full-fat M car. But that day is coming. In 2027, the Neue Klasse i3 sedan launching next year will receive a true M derivative under the “ZA0” codename. However, the German luxury automaker knows that core customers may hesitate to switch to EVs.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, BMW M’s Head of Customer, Brand, and Sales admitted that convincing buyers to jump to an electric M car won’t be easy. Sylvia Neubauer acknowledged that enthusiasts “aren’t the most natural types to go electric.” She went on to say that it’ll be “harder to convince them to switch.”

Still, the Bavarian brand is confident it can overcome these challenges. How? Launching the “right product” will attract the kind of M buyer who would typically opt for an inline-six or a V8. And if the electric M3 doesn’t win them over, BMW will offer an alternative with a combustion engine. Another ICE-powered generation is in development, codenamed “G84.” The gas sports sedan is getting a different six-cylinder mill, presumably an updated S58 with mild-hybrid tech.

BMW has good reason to be optimistic about its first fully fledged M EV. The i4 M50 I mentioned in the beginning has been M’s best-selling model for three consecutive years. Since its debut, the M portfolio has expanded to include many electric M Performance models. Even more are likely on the way, as the second-generation iX3 is just around the corner.

Naturally, a full M model with an electric drivetrain will come with a higher price tag and also higher customer expectations. The “ZA0” is rumored to become the most powerful M3 ever, potentially delivering 670 hp, with future versions possibly exceeding the 700-hp mark.

BMW has announced that Neue Klasse EVs will offer one, two, three, or four motors. It’s still unclear how many will be used in the electric M3. Another piece of the puzzle we’re missing is whether it will be rear- or all-wheel drive. As for its gasoline counterpart, it may be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission and xDrive. The two M3 flavors will look nearly the same.

