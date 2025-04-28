In a world where cars are becoming increasingly autonomous, having fun behind the wheel is no longer a priority for many automakers. BMW aims to buck that trend by remaining committed to delivering exciting vehicles, whether they are M or not. Bernd Körber, ex-MINI boss and now Head of BMW Product Management, says the “joy of driving” is here to stay.

Speaking with Autocar magazine, Körber explained that delivering thrills will become even more important in a future dominated by automation. While self-driving tech will ease the burden of commuting in crowded cities, BMW still wants you to have full control when carving up a twisty backroad. His message was echoed by Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design:

“We want our customers always to be in control. We want them to decide when they want to drive or when the car should drive autonomously.”

The new “Heart of Joy” central control unit, destined for BMW’s upcoming electric models, will improve handling across the board. It’s not just for M cars, but also for regular models, such as the next-gen iX3, which debuts this September. BMW has hinted that the fast-processing supercomputer will extend beyond Neue Klasse vehicles, meaning we could see it in models like the iX5 and co.

Although BMW hasn’t yet allowed journalists to drive the Vision Driving Experience (VDX) concept, it certainly appears to be a hoot to drive. With 18,000 Nm (13,269 lb-ft) of torque at the wheels and over 1,300 hp on tap, excitement seems guaranteed. While the VDX itself won’t make it to production, BMW says it tests the “limits of driving physics” and represents the “Joy of Driving in its ultimate form,” thanks in part to the “Heart of Joy” brain.

Marketing buzzwords aside, we’ll have to wait and see how all of this translates to electric M cars. The first will be a performance sedan (“ZA0”) in the 3 Series segment. We’ve already reported it could launch before the end of 2027. Unlike the VDX, it won’t be a wild quad-motor, four-digit-horsepower machine. Instead, it is rumored to have a dual-motor setup with an output that stays below 700 hp.

When the electric M3 eventually arrives, it might even sound like a gas car. BMW has already teased an i4 M50-based prototype emitting an artificial inline-six soundtrack. Whether that kind of trickery will actually enhance the “joy of driving” is still up for debate. Either way, for purists, there’s good news. Another six-cylinder, gas-powered M3 is on the way, giving enthusiasts many more years to enjoy ICE vehicles before they become electric. Provided that’s ever going to happen…

