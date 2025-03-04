Audi is starting a new chapter in its decades-long rivalry with BMW by launching the next-generation A6 Avant. The stylish wagon has the 5 Series Touring with combustion engines in its crosshairs. It does not compete with the i5 Touring because there’s no electric version. Separately, Audi sells an A6 Avant E-Tron for those seeking to buy a large electric luxury wagon.

While the 5 Series and i5 share the CLAR platform, the new A6 Avant is mechanically different from the E-Tron model. It sits on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, which has already underpinned the smaller A5. The similarities between the two models are obvious, so much so that you might have difficulty identifying which is which. We’re not just talking about the exterior; the cabin is also largely shared between the two cars.

At 4.99 meters long, the new Audi A6 Avant is a tad shorter than the BMW 5 Series Touring. It carries a wheelbase of 2927 mm, which is a bit less than its Bavarian rival. It’s nearly 1.88 meters wide (without the mirrors), making it a bit narrower than the wagon carrying the famous roundel. Cargo capacity maxes out at 503 liters with the rear seats up to 1,534 liters after folding the rear bench. It’s far less practical than its BMW rival, which can swallow anywhere from 570 to 1,700 liters.

At launch, the engine lineup is simple. The cheapest A6 Avant money can buy makes do with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The four-cylinder unit makes 204 hp and 340 Nm, delivered to the front wheels. This entry-level flavor doesn’t have the option for all-wheel drive. A thrifty 2.0-liter diesel produces 204 hp and 400 Nm, channeled to either the front axle or through the optional Quattro AWD system.

Audi sells a V6 gas engine exclusively with Quattro. This beefy 3.0-liter, turbocharged, six-cylinder mill pumps out 367 hp and 550 Nm. Much like the diesel we mentioned, it has a 48V mild-hybrid setup for extra efficiency and a bit of an electric boost. It’s also pretty quick—0 to 100 km/h takes 4.7 seconds en route to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Audi has engineered the next-gen A6 Avant with lots of high-end equipment. The wagon is chock-full of fancy stuff, from all-wheel steering and air suspension to forged wheels and a V6-only Quattro Sport differential. A first for the A6, the latest model also boasts brake-by-wire tech, where the brake pedal and brake hydraulics are completely decoupled.

The interior is a spitting image of the A5’s cabin. Before BMW puts a passenger screen in the 5 Series facelift in 2027, the A6 features an optional 10.9-inch display for the person sitting next to the driver. The central touchscreen measures 14.5 inches, while the Audi Virtual Cockpit has an 11.9-inch diagonal. A new and configurable head-up display with an 85% larger visible image is offered at an extra cost.

You might ask, “Where is the A6 sedan?” Audi will show the “G60” competitor in a few weeks.

Photos: Audi