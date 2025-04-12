BMW took everyone by surprise when it brought a prototype of the M5 facelift to Arjeplog, Sweden, for winter testing. The disguised LCI was first seen in mid-February, mere months after G90 deliveries kicked off worldwide. However, Bavaria’s updated super sedan with Neue Klasse design traits won’t come out until 2027. In the meantime, the plot thickens.

During the most recent Industry Pool at the Nürburgring, a camouflaged M5 was caught going all out. This is where the story gets really interesting because the test vehicle clearly didn’t have the redesigned front fascia. Unless we’re missing something, the prototype looks virtually identical to the G90 found at dealerships today. That said, we are not ruling out changes that might be hiding underneath the camo.

What could BMW be testing? The only logical explanation we can think of is a hotter M5 CS version. Even though it doesn’t have the body of the facelifted version, it might carry some hardware upgrades underneath the familiar skin. Competition Sport or not, we’ll unlikely see a G90 derivative before the LCI comes out in a couple of years. The updated version is reportedly entering production in February 2027.

Assuming it’s not necessarily M5-related, BMW might be working on updates for the plug-in hybrid powertrain. The only other car to use the electrified S68 setup is the XM, but there’s a chance the beefy PHEV will trickle down to other products. Whatever the case, we certainly haven’t seen the last of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine coupled to the eight-speed automatic transmission incorporating an electric motor.

For the latest test session at the Green Hell, BMW brought a prototype of the US-spec M5, judging by the orange side markers. We can’t properly see the interior, but the car clearly lacks the revamped dashboard. When iDrive X arrives with the facelift, there will be a large center touchscreen and no instrument cluster. This G90 has the usual side-by-side screen setup found on models with iDrive 8/8.5 and 9.

We’ll be keeping an eye on BMW since it’s clearly up to something. For now, the spy video raises more questions than answers.

Video: statesidesupercars / YouTube