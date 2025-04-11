We’ve been covering all things with four wheels from BMW, but the Motorrad division is also keeping busy. The new R 1300 R holds the title of having the most powerful serial production BMW boxer. The 1,300-cc engine is now rated at 145 hp and 149 Nm, giving it an advantage of 9 hp and 6 Nm over the old bike.

There’s more to the new R 1300 R than its upgraded two-cylinder engine. See those 17-inch cast aluminum wheels? They’re more than 1.4 kilograms (3 pounds) lighter. The seat, handlebars, and footrests have been tweaked for a more comfortable position, with or without a passenger. It might not look like it, but the chassis is a completely new development. It’s stiffer than before and uses a die-cast aluminum rear frame instead of tubular steel.

BMW Motorrad fits the bike with a full-LED octagonal headlight as standard, but you can pay extra for an adaptive cornering function. Speaking of optional goodies, the R 1300 R can be ordered with active cruise control and front-collision warning. With the electronic dynamic suspension adjustment added, you’re getting a bike equipped with the “world’s first series production motorcycle telescopic fork with adjustable spring rate.”

The redesigned chassis has made the R 1300 R more practical than its predecessor. Improved packaging brings a greater luggage volume with the new case system and case holders. These are available as original accessories from BMW Motorrad and have a capacity of 26 and 29 liters, respectively. Both have interior lighting, and the one on the left side comes with a USB-C charging port. Since they’re both electrified, you can unlock them using the bike’s central locking system. Remaining on the subject of practicality, the new tank bag is now strapless and attaches to the bike with a tank ring.

BMW Motorrad hopes the new R 1300 R will improve the company’s sales performance in 2025. Deliveries were down 3.9% to 44,609 units through the first quarter of the year.

Photos: BMW