Whenever an M car is launched, tuners are eager to get their hands on it and explore possible change. BMW kicked off deliveries of the M5 several months ago, opening the floodgates to custom G90 builds. IND Distribution is showing its take on the seventh-generation super sedan, shown here in Storm Bay Metallic. The Bavarian missle has received matte paint protection film for a special effect.

Sitting closer to the road on AST lowering springs, the M5 has lost the original wheels in favor of an HRE set. The custom 21-inch alloys (520M) feature a White Gold finish to contrast the body. Speaking of which, the OEM hood has made way for a vented carbon bonnet from Alpha-N Performance. It’s similar to the tuner’s hood for the M3 and M4, but the air outlets are positioned differently so that the V8 engine can breathe better. IND says the cutouts also help with aerodynamics. Price? $4,495.

Alpha-N also supplied the subtle carbon fiber body kit. The front has a three-piece splitter available for $1,995, and the back has a $2,125 diffuser. The chunky trunk lid spoiler ($1,395) is hard to miss, but we’d rather opt for the classy CSL-esque ducktail spoiler for the same money. If BMW is planning an M5 CS, rest assured an aero element will be added. Elsewhere, the side markers are now color-coordinated with the rest of the body for a cleaner look. The painted reflectors will set you back $199.

IND intends to sell an Eisenmann exhaust and an Eventuri carbon intake for the G90. When the completely stock car was strapped onto the dyno in November, it made 696 horsepower at the wheels. The highest torque recorded stood at 729.59 pound-feet (989 Newton meters). With additional mods on the way, it’s only a matter of time before the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will deliver even more oomph.

Photos: IND