In the wake of growing concerns over potential new tariffs, MINI USA has announced their dealers this week that it will maintain current pricing for its vehicles through May 2025. The move aims to provide short-term stability for customers and dealers, though uncertainty remains about what happens next.

According to MINI USA, any customer who completes the vehicle clearance process before deadline will benefit from price protection. This policy also extends to vehicles already in dealer inventory, meaning customers purchasing in-stock models can do so with confidence in the current pricing.

However, the situation is murkier for new factory orders placed today that won’t be delivered until after May. MINI USA has not confirmed whether the current invoice price will be honored for those vehicles upon delivery, leaving some uncertainty for buyers looking to customize their new MINI.

An official statement from a MINI USA spokesperson offers insight into the brand’s current stance:

“We are currently evaluating all potential impacts of the new tariffs. While it is too early to determine the full extent of the effect on MINI USA operations, we continue to monitor the situation closely and will develop relevant plans that will support our business, dealers, and customers. At this time, pricing for all MINI models in the US will remain stable through at least May production. Additionally, MINI USA and its dealers have sufficient inventory of vehicles unaffected by these tariffs, which will help maintain momentum well into the second quarter.”

What Will Happen To Prices After May?

While the statement stops short of confirming any future price increases, it underscores the brand’s proactive approach in managing dealer stock and customer expectations. The availability of tariff-free inventory is expected to help sustain MINI’s sales pace as the second quarter progresses.

With potential tariffs still looming and the full implications yet to be assessed, MINI enthusiasts considering a purchase may want to act quickly to lock in current pricing.