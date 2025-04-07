BMW M Motorsport has officially announced its works driver line-up for the 2025 season, featuring 22 top-tier drivers from twelve countries. This diverse team is set to compete globally in the BMW M Hybrid V8 and the BMW M4 GT3 EVO. Notable new additions include Kevin Magnussen from Denmark, Kelvin van der Linde from South Africa, and Ugo de Wilde from Belgium.

A Blend of Experience and Youth

The 2025 roster comprises a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents. The United States leads with five drivers, followed by Germany with four, and Belgium with three. Other represented nations include Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and South Africa, which contributes two drivers. Ugo de Wilde, at 22, is the youngest member, while Bill Auberlen, aged 56, brings extensive experience to the team.

A significant development for the 2025 season is the formation of a dedicated group of eight specialists for the BMW M Hybrid V8. These drivers will represent BMW M Motorsport in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IWSC). BMW has not announced if the team will join this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, but our sources say that we will most likely see the M Hybrid V8 on the Le Sarthe circuit.

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, expressed confidence in the team’s composition: “We are competing in an intensive 2025 racing season with a sportingly first-class, versatile, and highly motivated line-up of BMW M works drivers. I am particularly pleased that we have such a high proportion of young drivers. This proves that we offer a good future perspective.” ￼

Notable Departures

The team also bids farewell to Maxime Martin (Belgium), Bruno Spengler (Canada), and Nick Yelloly (Great Britain), who concluded their tenures with BMW M Motorsport after the 2024 season.