Kevin Magnussen, former Formula 1 driver and sports car racing enthusiast, made his debut with BMW Motorsport at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. As part of the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 team, Magnussen reflected in an exclusive interview with us on his transition to endurance racing, the unique challenges of the LMDh category, and his aspirations for this exciting new chapter. We captured it all in the video below, but here is a quick summary of the interview.

From Formula 1 to Endurance Racing

Magnussen, after a decade in F1, was drawn to the competitiveness of modern endurance racing. “Sports car racing is in a fantastic era right now,” he told us. You look at Le Mans and see all these big manufacturers competing, and it’s just so competitive. It’s something I’ve wanted to be part of for a long time. Growing up, I watched my dad race sports cars, and I’ve been passionate about them ever since. Joining a big manufacturer like BMW at this time is a great opportunity.” Magnussen is no stranger of endurance racing, including a previous stint at Daytona 24.

Adapting to the BMW M Hybrid V8

Driving the BMW M Hybrid V8 has been a learning experience for Kevin. He described it as “very complex” and unlike any car he’s driven before: “It’s kind of a middle ground between a GT car and a prototype. It’s heavy but has a lot of downforce, so it feels unique. I’m still building confidence with the car and learning the systems. Sharing the car also means less track time, so every lap counts. But it’s really fun to drive, and the racing is fantastic.”

He also touched on the team dynamics compared to Formula 1: “Sharing the car is a big adjustment. In Formula 1, you have the car to yourself. Here, you have to work closely with your teammates and compromise on things like setup. It’s challenging, but I enjoy the collaboration.” Despite limited time in the car before the race, he showed an impressive pace in the race, but unfortunate circumstance put the #24 on the fourth position at the end of Rolex 24.

Balancing IMSA and WEC Campaigns

Competing in both the IMSA and WEC championships presents unique challenges, but Kevin remains optimistic: “At the end of the day, it’s the same car, even if the teams and tracks are different. I’ve raced at most of the IMSA tracks from my time in 2021, and I know many of the WEC tracks from my F1 days. Of course, Le Mans is the race I’m most looking forward to—it’s the pinnacle of sports car racing for me.”

Endurance Racing vs. Formula 1

On the differences between Formula 1 and endurance racing, Kevin highlighted the purer competition in sports cars: “You could say it’s more equal. In endurance racing, there are more cars with a real chance of winning, and the level of competition across the field is incredibly strong. It’s tough, but it’s exciting to fight for wins, poles, and podiums again.”

Choosing Between Le Mans and Daytona

When asked if he would prefer to win Le Mans or Daytona, Magnussen didn’t hesitate: “Le Mans, without a doubt. For me, it’s the biggest sports car race in the world and arguably the biggest race overall. That’s not to take anything away from Daytona—this race is incredible, and it’s right up there. But there’s just something about Le Mans. It’s the history, the atmosphere, and the prestige. Winning at Le Mans is the dream.”

Magnussen’s passion for the French endurance classic is deeply rooted in his childhood, having watched his father, Jan Magnussen, compete there. “I’ve been to Le Mans so many times growing up, and it’s always felt special. To race there as part of BMW and have the chance to win it would be unbelievable.”

What’s Next?

Kevin also shared his thoughts on future challenges and aspirations: “Right now, I’m focused on building my confidence with the car and learning its intricacies. I’m 32, so I still have a lot of time in motorsport. I’d love to try races like Bathurst or Spa in the future, but for now, I’m fully committed to BMW and LMDh. Winning Le Mans would be the ultimate goal—it’s the biggest race in the world for me.”

Watch the full interview on YouTube to hear Kevin Magnussen’s thoughts on endurance racing, his new partnership with BMW Motorsport, and his goals for the season.