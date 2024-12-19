BMW M Motorsport has confirmed that Kelvin van der Linde will join his younger brother Sheldon as a works driver for the 2025 season. The announcement marks the first time the two South African drivers will race together under the same banner, piloting the new BMW M4 GT3 EVO in an extensive racing program. Kelvin, 28, transitions to BMW after a successful stint with Abt Sportsline in the DTM and multiple wins in endurance racing. He will bring his experience to BMW’s GT lineup, complementing Sheldon, who has been with the manufacturer since 2019 and won the 2022 DTM title.

“For me and my family, this comes full circle,” Kelvin stated. “After watching Sheldon join BMW M Motorsport, it’s been my dream to race alongside him. I’m excited for this new challenge and look forward to driving the M4 GT3 EVO.” BMW M Motorsport Head Andreas Roos described the addition of Kelvin as a strategic move to strengthen their lineup. “Kelvin van der Linde has proven his abilities across GT racing and endurance events. Having both Kelvin and Sheldon in the team allows us to bring an exciting dynamic to the 2025 season.”

Kelvin’s transition to BMW follows his departure from Abt Sportsline, which is set to partner with Lamborghini in 2025. After competing in the World Endurance Championship with Lexus in 2024, van der Linde was a candidate to replace Maxime Martin, who departed for Mercedes-AMG despite initially being listed for one of BMW’s LMGT3 entries.

The Van der Linde brothers will begin testing the M4 GT3 EVO early in 2025, with their racing schedule expected to include the Nürburgring 24 Hours and other key GT events. Further details on their program are set to be announced in the coming months.