BMW is charging forward with the ultra-exclusive Skytop edition, and a fresh prototype has just been spotted cruising through Munich. After recent sightings in the Alps, the test phase has shifted to a citt setting. While this Skytop mule remains wrapped in camouflage, the core design elements from the concept car are clearly taking shape.

A Beautiful Silhouette

Up front, the iconic shark-nose silhouette—reminiscent of the legendary 507 and Z8 Roadsters—makes a bold appearance, paired with an illuminated kidney grille frame. The sleek LED headlights appear unchanged from the concept, preserving their futuristic look. Around back, the slim LED taillights and razor-thin headlamps—hailed by Adrian van Hooydonk as the narrowest ever on a BMW production vehicle—are still in place and look production-ready.

A peek inside reveals an interior that stays true to the show car. The reddish-brown cockpit ditches the rear seats in favor of a two-seat layout and sticks with the older iDrive 7 system. True to its heritage, the G14 chassis still supports plenty of physical buttons, making this one of the last BMWs with the previous-gen interface.

The cabin radiates opulence, with brogue-style leather upholstery in a deep reddish-brown hue, wrapping nearly every visible surface. Crystal accents shimmer with iridescent tones, while the rest of the interior draws heavily from the 8 Series lineage. BMW’s expert saddlery team in Dingolfing ensured a seamless flow between interior and exterior materials, especially noticeable whether the roof is retracted or in place.

Hand-Built in Dingolfing

Like the bespoke BMW 3.0 CSL, the Skytop won’t roll down a typical assembly line. Instead, it’s being hand-built through a specialized production process, allowing for the extreme customization and craftsmanship required. From concept to production-ready form, the project took 15 months.

Under the hood, the Skytop boasts BMW’s most potent V8 yet—a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged engine producing 617 horsepower. Technically, that matches the M8 Competition and slightly trails the M5 CS by 10 hp, but performance remains blistering. Power is delivered through an eight-speed automatic, launching the car from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just over 3.3 seconds.

Production is capped at a mere 50 units, making the Skytop one of the rarest BMWs ever made. Unsurprisingly, every single one has already been spoken for, despite the jaw-dropping €500,000 ($540,000 USD) price tag. Deliveries are scheduled before the end of 2025, solidifying the Skytop’s status as one of the most exclusive and elegant BMWs of the modern era. [Photos: @bimmermood]