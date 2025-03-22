The future doesn’t look good for BMW convertibles. It’s already been four years since the droptop 2 Series was discontinued. The F23’s demise will be followed in about a year by the discontinuation of the Z4 (G29). As if that wasn’t bad enough, the 8 Series Convertible (G14) is not long for this world either. That leaves the 4 Series Convertible (G23) as the sole model from Bavaria with a folding roof.

The 4er cabrio is expected to remain in production until mid-2028, but a direct replacement is uncertain. In the meantime, new images show one of the most expensive versions money can buy. It’s an M4 (G83) based on the Life Cycle Impulse introduced last year. You can quickly tell it’s the LCI model by the laser taillights and sharper-looking matrix LED headlights.

Whoever had the opportunity to configure this build didn’t skimp on options. The M4 Convertible is finished in Frozen Deep Grey Metallic, a matte finish from the Individual catalog. We personally would’ve opted for the new-for-2025 silver wheels, but I guess this black set complements the dark body. The carbon side mirror caps and front bucket seats are other telltale signs this isn’t an ordinary convertible.

Like the M3 Touring, BMW only sells the M4 Convertible as a Competition model with xDrive. Since it’s an LCI model with all-wheel drive, it comes with the 20-horsepower increase introduced last year. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six has been massaged to deliver 523 hp, whereas the rear-wheel-drive Competition models continue with 503 hp. We’ll unlikely see a more potent, 543-hp Competition Sport (CS) version of the cabrio.

