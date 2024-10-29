When BMW gave the 4 Series Gran Coupe a Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year, it also updated the i4. The fully electric “G26” is showing off the several tweaks brought by the LCI, ahead of alleged mechanical changes coming in 2025. Seen here is an xDrive40 version in Frozen Portimao Blue, a matte paint from the Individual catalog.

You can tell from just about every angle this i4 has had the mid-cycle update applied. At the front, it has the redesigned headlights with arrow-shaped LEDs for the daytime running lights. Featuring a matrix LED high beam instead of the old laser setup, the new headlights flank a redesigned kidney grille with tiny rhombs you’ll find on other electric BMWs. At the rear, revised taillights gain laser tech as seen on the M4 CSL a couple of years ago.

With the LCI, the 4 Series family has received fresh options for two-tone wheels. Indeed, this zero-emission Gran Coupe has a 20-inch Individual aerodynamic set (Style 862). Black and silver spokes contrast the red brake calipers lurking from behind. It’s worth noting this i4 has the optional M Sport Package Pro that blacks out the kidney grille and adds a rear spoiler.

Hopping inside, it’s just as special. Whoever configured the car had good taste as this i4 xDrive40 boasts the Individual extended Merino leather in Ivory White. That carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console also costs extra. We can say the same about the crystal glass treatment for the iDrive controller, gear selector, and the start/stop button. With this being the LCI model with an M Sport Package, it has the new flat-bottomed steering wheel. Moreover, all cars get the redesigned central air vents with contour ambient lighting.

The i4 will reportedly remain in production until mid-2028. Before retirement, the BMW i4s assembled from July 2025 could receive upgraded electric motors and/or batteries in Europe. The improvements are likely to be implemented in US-spec cars with the cars manufactured from November 2025. Additional details remain shrouded in mystery for now. However, the i4 M50 may be rebranded as the i4 M60 to reflect its extra oomph.

