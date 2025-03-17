Auto industry electrification may be hitting a few hurdles, but it’s still the future of the automobile. And while we know BMW M is going electric—look no further than the hybrid XM or newest M5—the how is what we have questions about. After all, performance brands in the past have largely leaned on the combustion engine to bring a sense of occasion to the vehicle. In a chat with Sylvia Neubauer, the Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW M, we get a glimpse at what’s to come.

Why M is Going Electric

Just like every other automaker and performance outfit, M and BMW need to consider the future. Of which electrification is an integral component; Ms. Neubauer points at CAFÉ regulations in the US and Europe’s targeted 2035 end date for internal combustion. China, she thinks has a later date set—around 2050.

“The good thing, though, is that the BMW Group has been committed to technology openness from the beginning,” she says. She thinks it’s important for BMW to offer attractive products in every market, and part of that is having a versatile drivetrain strategy. “We will always be able to deliver the right drivetrain to the fans,” she says. “Be it plug-in hybrid speed, ICE engines, all electric drivetrains.” So, while all-electric M cars are arriving, they won’t be the only option. Yet, anyway.

What Makes an Electric M Special?

“I’m very much convinced that BMW M will stay true to the BMW M DNA,” Sylvia says when asked about how the M brand will stand out from the field of ostensibly similar performance EVs. That’s twofold—“with regards to driving performance, but also the overall driving experience.”

A bold claim she’s willing to back up. She elaborates, citing her firsthand experience driving ZA0—the upcoming all-electric M3. In her words “mind-blowing,” the ZA0 electric M3 “delivers the same BMW M driving characteristics with regards to performance, but also that precision in handling.” We’re not sure how BMW got the quad-motor electric M to dance like the current model, but we’re going to have to take her word for it. “Sheer power without handling is nothing. You can’t handle the car,” Ms. Neubauer stresses.

The Passion is There

“I can assure you that there will be emotions in the BMW M3, and also in the all-electric one,” Sylvia starts when asked about convincing ICE M3 fans to drive an EV. She also acknowledges the all-important aural component of driving. She’s light on details, but she says BMW M will remain true to its DNA. Furthermore, there doesn’t seem to be a desire for M to emulate internal combustion sounds or “spaceship-like sounds” some “other brands probably do.”

Our talk with Sylvia Neubauer gave us a lot of insight into how BMW M plans to transition to electrification. A key initiative seems to be holding onto the brand’s heritage, which we appreciate, but also think is easier said than done. We’ll have to wait and see as fully-electric M models start entering production in the coming years.