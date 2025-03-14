When BMW announced it had sold 2.2 million cars last year, it didn’t break down the performance of each model. Now, the detailed numbers are in, so let’s take a closer look. Every year, we complain about how two model series are combined, and it’s the same story for 2024. Once again, the 1 Series and 2 Series are together, as are the X1 and X2, along with the other model series of larger cars.

Nevertheless, the adjacent table gives us an idea of how BMW performed last year. As you can tell, all but the X1/X2 and the XM were down versus 2023. Fueled by the launch of the new-generation X2, the duo shot up 30%, reaching 413,386 units. The higher demand doesn’t come as a surprise since both compact crossovers now have electric versions.

As for the elephant in the M room, the plug-in hybrid mastodont enjoyed a 15.8% increase. However, the 2024 vs 2023 comparison isn’t entirely fair since the XM didn’t reach customers until later in 2023, making 2024 the first full year of availability. Despite the higher volume, it was still the worst-selling BMW. That said, it was never going to be a strong seller, given its exorbitant asking price and polarizing look.

The Z4 fared better, with shipments of the roadster reaching 10,482. The sporty convertible saw a 4.3% year-over-year decline, but the drop might have been even steeper if BMW hadn’t introduced a six-speed manual for the Z4 M40i. With production rumored to end in a year from now, the “G29” is sadly not long for this world. Much like the Z4, we won’t see the 8 Series much longer since the 8er lineup faces retirement. Before that happens, the X4 dies this year.

What puzzles us the most about the sales chart is the inclusion of the i3 and i8. The electric city car and plug-in hybrid coupe/roadster racked up a combined 36 sales in 2024. That’s despite the fact that the diminutive hatchback went out of production in June 2022. The last i8 was assembled in June 2020. BMW includes the long-wheelbase i3 sedan exclusively in China in the 3 Series/4 Series row.

Speaking of which, the 3 and 4 were once again the top-selling series. It goes without saying the 3 Series did the heavy lifting, particularly the sedan. BMW doesn’t say which single model was its most popular product in 2024. The year before, the X3 took the top spot. Yes, ahead of the 3 Series Sedan. The luxury crossover generated over 350,000 sales.