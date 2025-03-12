When BMW showed the Vision Driving Experience last month, it made it abundantly clear the car would not go into production. Nevertheless, we’re allowed to have some innocent fun, right? Our exclusive rendering predicts a future that will never happen – a VDX that customers could buy. We’ve now digitally stripped off the camouflage from the wild prototype.

Although the VDX has zero chances of hitting dealers, we imagine the electric M3 will inherit some goodies. However, spy photos of the “ZA0” suggest it won’t look nearly as dramatic as the concept. Honestly, that’s probably for the better since the VDX is too outlandish for our tastes. Even so, we imagine some would buy the car as is.

Even this wacky concept foretells a new look for the BMW of tomorrow. The VDX adopts a smoother design since it’s based on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. Most of the body looks clean once you remove the radical aero parts from the equation. It’s essentially what the new i3 (“NA0”) will have, and by extension, so will the electric M3.

While this rendering only exists in a fantasy land, the VDX is as real as it gets. BMW will showcase the Vision Driving Experience at Auto Shanghai 2025, which will run from April 23 to May 2 in China. For a road-going car that may bear some similarities, the electric M3 is coming in 2027. It will follow the regular i3 sedan, which goes on sale next year.

The electric M3 will open the floodgates to other full-fat M cars without a combustion engine. An M version of the upcoming iX3 is in the works if our sources are accurate. The yet-to-be-confirmed i3 Touring and iX4 are also rumored to spawn hotter derivatives. BMW is likely to give all four M Performance versions as well. Ideally, there will come a time when the M division will also launch a sporty electric coupe.