The 73rd edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring will mark a historic milestone for BMW North America. This year’s race coincides precisely with the 50th anniversary of the founding of BMW of North America, a pivotal moment that changed the brand’s trajectory in the U.S. market. To honor this occasion, BMW M Motorsport has unveiled a special livery for the BMW M Hybrid V8, paying tribute to five decades of success in American motorsport.

This livery tells the story of BMW’s greatest achievements in endurance racing, featuring key milestones such as the 1975 Sebring victory of the BMW 3.0 CSL, the 1999 triumph of the BMW V12 LMR, and the M3 GT and M3 GTR’s championship titles in the American Le Mans Series.

A Legendary Connection: 3.0 CSL and the Birth of BMW USA

The roots of BMW’s North American success can be traced back to a defining moment at Sebring in 1975. Just days after BMW of North America was officially established on March 15 of that year, the underdog 3.0 CSL, driven by Brian Redman, Hans-Joachim Stuck, and Sam Posey, shocked the racing world by claiming victory at the grueling 12-hour event. That triumph, BMW’s first major U.S. sports car win, catapulted the brand into the spotlight and solidified its reputation among American enthusiasts.

Now, 50 years later, Sebring once again serves as the stage for a significant chapter in BMW’s racing history. The legendary 3.0 CSL will make a special appearance alongside its modern-day successor, the BMW M Hybrid V8, drawing a direct link between the past and present. Adding to the historical significance, Jochen Neerpasch, the co-founder and first managing director of BMW Motorsport GmbH, and Brian Redman, one of the winning drivers from 1975, will be on-site to celebrate the milestone. You can also watch our own interview with Neerpasch here.

A Special Livery to Mark the Occasion

The No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8, fielded by BMW M Team RLL, will take to the track adorned with a striking commemorative livery. A bold “50” is prominently displayed on the car, while the front end features the outline of the Sebring circuit in the iconic BMW Motorsport colors. Scattered across the livery are references to BMW’s greatest North American racing triumphs,

The 12-hour endurance race at Sebring International Raceway begins on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 10:10 AM local time (15:10 CET). Fans can catch the action live at www.imsa.tv