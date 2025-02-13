When it comes to BMW Motorsport history, one name stands above the rest—Jochen Neerpasch. As the first-ever BMW Motorsport director, Neerpasch didn’t just establish BMW’s high-performance division; he laid the foundation for BMW M, the M1 supercar, and the iconic Procar Series. His work continues to influence BMW’s motorsport and road car divisions to this day.

In this exclusive interview before the 2025 Daytona Rolex 24, we sat down with the man himself to uncover never-before-told stories about his time at BMW and beyond. From his early days as a racing driver to his groundbreaking leadership in motorsport, Neerpasch shares the details of projects that changed the BMW world forever, if not the automotive world.

From Racing Champion to BMW Motorsport Boss

Before taking the reins at BMW Motorsport, Jochen Neerpasch was a highly skilled racing driver, winning the 1968 24 Hours of Daytona with a Porsche 907 LH. But his true impact on motorsport came off the track. In 1972, BMW officially founded its Motorsport division, with Neerpasch at the helm. His goal? To transform BMW into a motorsport powerhouse and bring a new level of engineering and performance to both the track and the road.

But the road to success wasn’t easy. In the early days, Neerpasch inherited multiple programs—from Formula 2 and the 3.0 CSL racing project to rallying efforts—all needing a structured vision. He quickly set the course for BMW Motorsport’s dominance.

The Birth of the BMW M1 and Its Untold Secrets

One of the most fascinating stories Neerpasch reveals is the original concept for the BMW M1—a project that was initially meant to be more than just a supercar. The plan? A three-in-one vehicle: a V8-powered Formula 1 engine, a V8-powered road-going supercar and a Group 5 silhouette race car.

But as history tells us, the M1 never got its V8 engine. Instead, the project shifted to an inline-six, and BMW turned to Lamborghini for assistance. Neerpasch explains why Lamborghini was the only manufacturer that could take on the task and reveals the inside story of how the project nearly collapsed before BMW took it in-house.

The M1 Procar Series: A Motorsport Revolution

With the M1 production delays, Neerpasch devised an innovative plan to get the car on the track: the M1 Procar Series. This one-make championship saw F1 legends like Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, and Mario Andretti racing identical BMW M1s as a support series for Formula 1.

But what was the true objective behind the series? Was it a marketing move, a competition testbed, or a way to bypass FIA regulations? Neerpasch gives us the real story behind Procar’s creation.

The Mystery of the BMW M Logo & Colors

Few symbols are as recognizable as the BMW M tricolor logo, but its origins remain a mystery with conflicting stories. Neerpasch addresses this head-on, explaining the true meaning behind the blue, violet, and red stripes and how BMW partnered with Texaco in the early days to develop the branding.

BMW Art Cars: Where Racing Meets High Art

BMW’s Art Car program is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Neerpasch was instrumental in its inception. But how did BMW convince world-renowned artists like Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol to paint race cars? Neerpasch shares behind-the-scenes insights on how this now-legendary program began.

How Has Racing Changed? A Motorsport Legend’s Perspective

With decades of experience in motorsport, Neerpasch has witnessed the **evolution of racing from raw, mechanical skill to data-driven precision. But has racing lost its thrill in the process? Neerpasch shares his thoughts on how modern motorsport compares to the golden era of the 1970s and 80s.

To hear all the untold stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and Neerpasch’s take on BMW M’s legacy, watch the full video below! Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive BMW content.