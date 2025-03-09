BMW secretly built the M3 E46 Touring in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the car was publicly unveiled. We had to wait even more for the first production M3 with a long roof – the G81 launched in 2022. Much like the M3 Touring sold today, its predecessor was also envisioned as a do-it-all car. A new walkaround video shot at Retro Classics in Stuttgart shows the one-of-a-kind M3.

Although labeled as a concept, the car was actually a fully functional prototype. It was even tested on the road, complete with the S54 engine. The naturally aspirated inline-six with a 3.2-liter displacement made a stout 343 hp and 365 Nm. Let’s just say this wagon could haul without breaking a sweat. Output was routed to the rear axle via a six-speed manual gearbox. The setup enabled a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low five-second range.

Like the regular M3 E46, the hot wagon inherited the wider wheel arches and bulging ventilated hood. Bigger air intakes and a quad exhaust were also added, along with 19-inch M Styling 67 wheels. BMW chose to paint the car in Chrome Shadow metallic, using glossy black first and then spraying the Touring in bright silver.

The biggest challenge in making the M3 E46 Touring Concept was modifying the rear doors so they would blend with the rear wheel arches without having to invest money in new tools. The rest of the wagon was easy to complete since BMW already had the parts available from the M3 Coupe and Convertible. To spruce things up, the interior used black Alcantara with so-called “F1” fabric inserts featuring metallic accents.

Although BMW flirted with making an M3 E46 wagon, it never allowed journalists to test the concept, deciding to keep it all to itself. Honestly, we’re just glad it exists. In 2025, the M division sells two wagons: M3 Touring and M5 Touring. Factor in the M340i and M340d Touring models, and it’s safe to say that BMW caters to the performance estate niche.

Video: DrGlumoLunatic / YouTube